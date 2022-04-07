Check out 8 foods that help you gain muscle mass

Natural anabolic steroids are foods that contribute to building muscle tissue. A balanced diet, with the concentration of proteins, carbohydrates, fats and micronutrients necessary is enough to promote muscle hypertrophy – of course, as long as the training stimulus occurs at the same time.

Athlete trainer Rubens Gomes, who is also a nutritionist certified by the Society of Sports Nutrition, put together a list of eight foods that promote anabolism.

Learn how to gain muscle mass even at an older age

Over time, the body enters the natural aging process and gaining muscle mass can be a little more complicated. However, it is not impossible. When combined with good eating and physical habits, it is possible to achieve lean mass. One of the main tips to gain muscle mass is to have energy balance, practice weight training and eat the right way. Having a good sleep routine is also essential, as well-sleep nights favor the metabolic process and promote the body's recovery after physical exercises. To obtain good results, another tip is to hire the assistance of a personal trainer, as having the supervision of a qualified professional to assist in what you really need, within the limitations of your body, is the secret to achieving success. Physical activities promote an increase in cardiorespiratory capacity and general well-being. In addition, they help prevent cancer and diabetes. For those who are over 50 and want to gain muscle mass, crossfit is a great option. After age 40, the body decreases hormone production, muscle tone and increases fat accumulation. Therefore, people with older ages have more difficulties to start performing physical activities, especially if they have a history of sedentary lifestyle in the past. Despite this, a healthy routine is capable of generating a virtuous circle, in which hormone levels improve, the body gains lean mass and the individual is more willing. Protein consumption also helps in gaining muscle mass. However, in order to achieve your goal, it is necessary to adjust the food consumed throughout the day. Water intake is also extremely important for those who want to tone their body. In addition to all the benefits the liquid has, muscle fibers are composed of 75% to 85% water.

The first of these is red meat, considered a good natural source of creatine and iron, substances that are fundamental to increasing strength capacities and maintaining the proper functioning of the body.

