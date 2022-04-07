China accuses US of hypersonic missile arms race

Chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian said this plan ‘not only increases the risk of nuclear proliferation, but also further intensifies the dispute in Asia-Pacific’.

Handout / US AIR FORCE / AFP US tests hypersonic missile in partnership with UK and Australia



THE China accused this Wednesday, 6, the U.S that they are fomenting an arms race in Asia. According to Chinese spokesman Zhao Lijian, this plan not only increases the risk of nuclear proliferation, but also further intensifies the arms race in Asia-Pacific.” These accusations come on the heels of the Americans’ announcement that they are developing a hypersonic missile in partnership with Australia and the UK, in response to China and the United Kingdom. Russia who have also successfully tested this type of technology, which is highly coveted because its speed makes this type of weapon more difficult for anti-missile systems to detect. Hypersonic missiles have already been used in the conflict between Russia and Ukraine that has been taking place since February 24. The use was confirmed by the Russians who reported that the model used was of high precision with a range of more than 2 thousand kilometers, and a speed ten times greater than the speed of sound. In September 2021, the US had informed that Aukus (acronym from its English initials) was intended to supply Australia with nuclear-powered submarines, but on Tuesday the 5th, plans changed, and Joe Biden announced its intention to deepen military cooperation.