China promises ‘effective measures’ to prevent outside interference in Taiwan

Statement by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China, Tan Kefei edit
Sputnik – The Chinese army will take effective measures to prevent outside interference and attempts to achieve Taiwan independence.
This was stated on Thursday by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China, Tan Kefei.
“Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory, the Taiwan issue concerns China’s fundamental interests, which does not tolerate outside interference,” said Tan Kefei, commenting on the US approval of arms supplies to Taiwan, including the Patriot air defense.
subscribe to 247, support by pix, subscribe to TV 247in the channel cuts 247 and watch:
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
CONTINUE AFTER ADVERTISING
Knowledge sets you free. Know more. Follow us on Telegram.
To you who have come this far, Thank you very much for appreciating our content. Unlike corporate media, Brasil 247 and TV 247 finance themselves through their own community of readers and viewers. You can support TV 247 and the Brasil 247 website in several ways. See how at brasil247.com/apoio
support the 247