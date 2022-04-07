China promises ‘effective measures’ to prevent outside interference in Taiwan

Statement by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China, Tan Kefei edit

Sputnik – The Chinese army will take effective measures to prevent outside interference and attempts to achieve Taiwan independence.

This was stated on Thursday by the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the People’s Republic of China, Tan Kefei.

“Taiwan is an integral part of China’s territory, the Taiwan issue concerns China’s fundamental interests, which does not tolerate outside interference,” said Tan Kefei, commenting on the US approval of arms supplies to Taiwan, including the Patriot air defense.

