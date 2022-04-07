China promises strong reaction if congressman Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan

O Foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian warned that a possible visit by Pelosi would “harm the foundation of China-US relations” and “send the wrong signals to separatists” in Taiwan.

The US House of Representatives “is part of the US government” and therefore “must strictly adhere to the ‘one China’ principle advocated by the US,” Zhao explained.

Fuji News Network and several Taiwanese outlets today advanced the possibility of Pelosi visiting Taiwan.

Zhao Lijian reiterated that China “opposes any kind of official contact between the United States and the island of Taiwan” and warned that Washington “will be responsible for the consequences” and “retaliation measures” by Beijing.

If the trip takes place, it will be the first visit by a speaker of the lower house of the US parliament to Taiwan since 1997, when Republican Newt Gingrich visited the island.

Nancy Pelosi and her team have neither confirmed nor denied the visit.

The Chinese Defense Ministry today declared its opposition to the US sale of military equipment worth US$95 million (€87 million) to Taiwan, which includes material and technical assistance for the Patriot Defense Missile System. Island.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it was pleased with the deal, which “will help the island protect itself from Beijing’s continued military expansion and provocation.”

A spokesman for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs today accused the island’s authorities of “relying on the United States to seek independence” and the US government of “using the island to contain China”.

Taiwan is one of the main sources of tension between China and the United States, especially since Washington is Taiwan’s main arms supplier and would be its biggest military ally in the event of a war with China.

China and Taiwan have lived as two autonomous territories since 1949, when the former Chinese nationalist government took refuge on the island after the defeat in the civil war against the communists.

China, which considers the island part of the country, is threatening reunification, by force if necessary.

