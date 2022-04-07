China rejects sanctions against Russia, says measure

After the summit between China and the European Union, Beijing guaranteed that its relations with the bloc must be based on dialogue and cooperation, and returned to defend the independence of its ties with Russia, despite constant external pressure.

“We are deliberately not doing anything to circumvent the sanctions imposed on Russia by the US and European sides. You know our position on the sanctions issue. We are against sanctions and believe that their effect risks spreading to the rest of the world, leading to currency, trade and financial wars, as well as being able to compromise the supply chain, the industrial chain, globalization and even the economic order established since World War II. China is not part of the Ukrainian crisis. We do not believe that our normal trade with any other country should be affected by it,” said Wang luteng, director-general of the Europe department at the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The comment comes after Chinese President Xi Jinping held a virtual meeting with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Charles Michel on Friday (1). In a statement after the meeting, the Chinese foreign ministry said Xi called Ukraine’s current situation during the talks “regrettable” and advocated negotiations to achieve peace.

“A fundamental solution is to accommodate the legitimate security concerns of all relevant parties. In this day and age, global and regional security structures must no longer be built with the Cold War mentality,” the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs said. .

The president of the European Commission, in turn, said that China should “at least not interfere in our sanctions” against Moscow.

Editing: Arturo Hartmann