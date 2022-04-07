China warns Washington against US House Speaker’s visit to Taiwan

By Martin Quin Pollard

BEIJING (Reuters) – China warned on Thursday it would take strong action if U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visits Taiwan, and said such a visit would severely affect U.S.-China relations, following reports from the United States. media about a trip planned for next week.

China considers Taiwan, which is democratically governed, to be its own territory, and the issue is a constant source of friction between Beijing and Washington, especially given the island’s strong military and political support.

The possible visit has not been confirmed by Pelosi’s office or the Taiwan government, but some Japanese and Taiwanese media outlets have reported that it will take place after Pelosi visits Japan this weekend.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters that Beijing is firmly opposed to all forms of official interactions between the United States and Taiwan, and that Washington should cancel the trip.

“If the United States insists on going its own way, China will take strong measures in response to defending national sovereignty and territorial integrity. All possible consequences that arise from this will be fully borne by the US side,” she added, without elaborating.

In Taipei, Taiwan Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joanne Ou said only that inviting US officials and dignitaries had always been “an important part” of the ministry’s work and that it would announce any official visits at the appropriate time.

