Chipset Driver for AMD Motherboards Improves Support for USB4 + DOWNLOAD

Gigabyte has released the drivers AMD Chipset Driver 4.03.03.624 compatible with systems using AMD chipsets. Although the drivers have been released by Gigabyte, they work with mainboards from other manufacturers, being compatible with computer models with AMD Ryzen or AMD Threadripper processors.

This version brings optimizations related to USB 4 connections available on notebooks with Ryzen 6000 mobile processors, as well as performance gains using the 3D V-Cache technology of the Ryzen 7 5800X3D processor, recently released by AMD.

Why install Chipset Drivers?

Both AMD and Intel need chipset drivers for the correct functioning of their systems, these drivers “connect” all the functionality of the platform, and installation is highly recommended. If not installed, the system may not work in the best possible way in terms of some features, even without problems. Windows Update installs this type of drivers, but in older versions, it is always recommended to use the manufacturer’s version.

