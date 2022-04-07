Coronavirus subvariant XE: what is known about the Ômicron lineage mix – Health

After Deltacronmixture between Delta and the omicron, a new genetic recombination has gained prominence. Although more studies on the discovery are still needed, the World Health Organization (WHO) states that the subvariant known as X AND (recombinant of BA.1 and BA.2 from Ômicron) may be the most infectious of all the identified versions of the new coronavirus so far. Specialists consulted by Estadão believe that new strains and recombinations will emerge, but there is still no cause for concern.

Since it was discovered in United Kingdom, as of mid-January, more than 700 cases have already been associated with the recombinant, according to British authorities. Although the situation in Brazil has stabilized, China, the United Kingdom, Germany and France, for example, have again registered an increase in infections caused by Ômicron and its subvariants.

What is the XE subvariant?

Subvariant XE is a recombinant that mixes genetic materials from BA.1 – the original strain of Ômicron – and from BA.2, a subvariant of Ômicron. That is, a person can be infected simultaneously by two sublines of the same variant. The situation can also happen with two different strains, as was the case with Deltacron.

Estimates of WHO point out that XE is approximately 10% more transmissible than BA.2, but there is still a lack of solid evidence to determine this characteristic. “Initial estimates indicate a 10% community growth rate advantage compared to BA.2, however this finding requires further confirmation. XE belongs to the Omicron variant until significant differences in transmission and disease characteristics, including severity, can be reported.

Where and when did it appear?

Since it was first detected in the UK on 19 January, British health authorities have detected over 700 cases of the XE subvariant. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), early tests showed that it could be more transmissible. Experts are now trying to establish whether it is more contagious or causes more severe symptoms than other variants or subvariants.

How is the situation in the UK regarding the XE subvariant?

According to the latest statistics released by the UK Health Safety Agency (UKHSA), 763 cases of Omicron XE had been detected in the UK as of March 22, while the country reports an increase in Covid-19 infections, most were detected in the south and southeast of England, as well as in London.

Last weekend, the country had 4.9 million of the disease, according to the National Statistics Institute (ONS), and the authorities link the increase to the relaxation of restrictions to contain the pandemic. This Wednesday, 6, India reported that it registered the first case of the XE subvariant in the country.

Is the new subvariant cause for concern?

During the pandemic, experts detected numerous variants, but some managed to become dominant, such as Delta and omicron. To date, there is still no evidence from the UK that indicates more severe symptoms of the XE subvariant.

UKHSA medical adviser Susan Hopkins said in a statement that like other types, most variants and subvariants will die out relatively quickly. “This XE recombinant has shown variable growth rate and we still cannot confirm whether it has a true growth advantage. So far there is not enough evidence to draw conclusions about the transmissibility, severity or efficacy of the vaccine,” she added.

Ester Sabino, researcher and professor at the Faculty of Medicine of the University of São Paulo (USP) believes that, from now on, it is necessary to monitor recombinants or variants that come from Ômicron, as well as the scenario in the United Kingdom with the XE subvariant. “Countries that have not yet had Ômicron will still have it. However, with vaccination and previous infection by Ômicron, it is likely that we will not have major outbreaks, although we need to monitor the numbers”, she says.

“With the next variants and subvariants, it is likely that the immunity associated with vaccination will be strong enough to hold new spikes, but the virus will continue to circulate in low numbers, showing some variation that makes it capable of causing small outbreaks”, adds Ester. “I believe in an immediate outbreak, such as that of Ômicron, only in regions such as China, which has a vaccinated population, but little previous exposure. Brazil, India, South Africa and Europe may have these peaks, but not so worrying”, believes the researcher.

The director of the Brazilian Society of Immunizations (SBIm), Renato Kfouri, agrees that there is less chance that XE is a subvariant of concern. “Unlike the omicron that arrived, for example, and in weeks it reached the entire planet, today we have a situation where we see the replacement of one variant or subvariant by another. The virus evasion and escape mechanisms are the same”, he adds.

What is the importance of vaccination in the face of the emergence of new variants?

There are still no data on the effectiveness of current vaccines in protecting against subvariant XE. However, it is believed that, as with the emergence of BA.1 and BA.2, the vaccination schedule tends to help prevent severe cases of the disease.

In the United States, for example, the regulatory agency (FDA) is studying which booster doses will be needed to protect against more serious and more transmissible strains. Despite the vaccination campaign advancing in several countries, the emergence of new variants or subvariants raises an alert regarding a possible increase in cases, hospitalizations and also deaths, especially among the population not yet immunized.

For Kfouri, the vast majority of places where the resurgence of the disease and the number of cases are observed are places that did not have good vaccination coverage or that did not have large waves of previous circulation.

“This hybrid immunity, which we call – a lot of people recently infected and a lot of people vaccinated at the same time – generally translates into more expressive population protection. The crucial factors for the emergence and protagonism of new variants are undoubtedly associated with these issues”, evaluates the director of SBIm.

According to Raquel Stucchi, an infectious disease specialist at the State University of Campinas (Unicamp) and a consultant for the Brazilian Society of Infectious Diseases (SBI), current rates in Brazil are favorable. “A reduction in new cases for more than six weeks. A significant reduction in hospitalizations and a very expressive reduction in mortality, despite the fact that we still have ‘one plane falling a day and everyone dying in the crash of that plane’.”

“I would say that the moment is one of cautious optimism, because we have two subvariants that today can bring us problems (BA.2 and XE). The new recombination seems to be much more transmissible. BA.2 has also caused a significant increase in hospitalizations in Europe and now again in the United States and Ontario, in Canada”, evaluates the infectologist.

She argues that to avoid severe forms of variants and subvariants of Ômicron, it is necessary to expand immunization. “We need to have a high percentage of vaccination. In addition, we need to wait two weeks to find out if this XE will have a greater impact on the number of hospitalizations and if it will evade vaccine-induced responses”, defends the expert.

“We need to have a large number of people over the age of 18 with the three doses of the vaccine. And, in Brazil, we still don’t have an adhesion that gives us security. It’s still a moment of concern. Regardless of the decision of the municipality, those people who were not vaccinated for any reason or who did not receive the third dose or those who were fully vaccinated, but who are at risk of more serious illness, should continue to use masks, especially in places with greater risk of transmission of covid-19”, he advises. the teacher.

In Brazil, the number of people vaccinated with at least one dose against covid-19 reached 176,062,094 on Tuesday, 5, equivalent to 81.95% of the total population. Regarding the second dose, 161,382,404 of the Brazilians were reached, or 75.12% of the individuals. Regarding pediatric vaccination (for children aged 5 to 11 years), the country reached 10,944,856 doses, equivalent to 53.39% of this population. /With Reuters and Efe