Covid increases risk of thrombosis up to six months after infection

A study published this Thursday (6) in the British Medical Journal (BMJ) says that covid-19 increases the risk of developing serious blood clots up to six months after infection.

The research, carried out by a team of experts from Sweden, reveals that there is an increased risk of deep vein thrombosis up to three months after infection with covid-19. According to the researchers, a pulmonary embolism can occur up to six months after infection and a bleeding event up to two months later.

The possibility increases in patients with comorbidities or who have developed a severe form of Covid-19. The study also points out that there were more cases of thrombosis during the first wave of the pandemic than in the second and third.

The increased risk of clots in patients infected with covid-19 is already known. In hospitals, anticoagulants are usually administered during and after infection, depending on the symptoms, the severity of the case and the patient’s profile.

The novelty of the study was to point out the period in which the risk of clots was greater after contamination and how many participants were affected by the problem, in more than two years of epidemic.

More than a million infected patients

To carry out the research, the researchers analyzed more than one million people in Sweden infected with Covid-19 between February 1, 2020 and May 25, 2021. They were classified by age, sex and place of residence. Another four million who tested negative for the disease in the same period were also studied.

The study authors calculated the rates of deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism and bleeding among people who developed the disease and compared them with the group that was not infected. In this way, they were able to observe a high frequency of cases of clots in patients, up to six months after contamination.

According to the researchers, the higher risks observed during the first wave compared to the two following ones could be explained by improvements in treatments and vaccination coverage, especially among patients with older ages.

The authors of the study say that the results obtained justify the adoption of measures to prevent thrombosis – such as the administration of treatments to prevent the formation of blood clots – in particular for high-risk patients. The team of experts also highlights the importance of the vaccine against covid-19.