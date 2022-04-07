Curitiba publishes simultaneous flu and Covid vaccination schedule for Thursday and Friday

The Municipal Secretary of Health publishes the schedule of vaccination against influenza and the second booster (fourth dose) anticovid for Thursday (7/4) and Friday (8/4). The application of the two vaccines takes place simultaneously.
On Thursday people born in 1942 will be able to receive the vaccines and on Friday those born in 1943 will be treated. The Saúde Já Curitiba application is sending messages, as a reminder, to everyone who fits the criteria of the call.
Vaccination is carried out at ten fixed points that can be consulted on the Imuniza Já website. The service is from 8 am to 5 pm. To be vaccinated, you must present a photo identification and CPF.
no contraindication
According to guidance from the Ministry of Health, for adults there is no contraindication to apply immunizations on the same day. “For adults, the Ministry of Health has already released the application of both vaccines on the same day, so the population summoned can go without fear”, explains the superintendent of management of the Municipal Health Department, Flávia Quadros.
The State Department of Health issued a technical document recommending the release of the second booster (fourth dose) for all elderly people aged 60 years or older who reach a minimum interval of 120 days between this and the previous dose.
More recent scientific studies point to a reduction in the effectiveness of the anti-covid vaccine in elderly people after a time interval of application.
“This drop in the response to the vaccine may be associated with the natural aging of the immune system, the so-called immunosenescence, so it is very important that our elderly receive a new dose”, explains the director of the SMS epidemiology center, Alcides Oliveira.
against the flu
Influenza vaccination takes place annually for priority groups. The 2022 vaccine serves to immunize against the H3N2 Darwin variant, which already caused an outbreak in the country earlier this year.
According to Flávia, this is a protection as important as the vaccine against covid.
“We have already had a large number of cases of influenza, including deaths. The flu can also lead to death and the best form of prevention is the vaccine”, guides the superintendent.
Influenza vaccine and fourth dose (second booster) anticovid
Thursday (7/4) – born until 1942
Friday (4/8) – born until 1943
Anti-covid and flu vaccine fixed points
From 8 am to 5 pm, for the invited public
Bairro Novo Sanitary District
Parigot de Souza Health Unit
Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado
Boa Vista Health District
Vila Diana Health Unit
Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches
Boqueirão Health District
Visitation Health Unit
3136 Bley Zorning Street – Boqueirão
Cajuru Sanitary District
Camargo Health Unit
Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru
CIC Sanitary District
Cândido Portinari Health Unit
Rua Durval Leopolpo Landal, 1529 – CIC
Main Health District
Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit
Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho
Pinheirinho Sanitary District
Vila Feliz Health Unit
Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World
Porta Sanitary District
Santa Quitéria II Health Unit
Rua Bocaiuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria
Santa Felicidade Sanitary District
Pinheiros Health Unit
Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade
Tatuquara Sanitary District
Don Bosco Health Unit
Rua Angelo Tosin, 100 – Campo do Santana