Curitiba publishes simultaneous flu and Covid vaccination schedule for Thursday and Friday

The Municipal Secretary of Health publishes the schedule of vaccination against influenza and the second booster (fourth dose) anticovid for Thursday (7/4) and Friday (8/4). The application of the two vaccines takes place simultaneously.

On Thursday people born in 1942 will be able to receive the vaccines and on Friday those born in 1943 will be treated. The Saúde Já Curitiba application is sending messages, as a reminder, to everyone who fits the criteria of the call.

Vaccination is carried out at ten fixed points that can be consulted on the Imuniza Já website. The service is from 8 am to 5 pm. To be vaccinated, you must present a photo identification and CPF.

no contraindication

According to guidance from the Ministry of Health, for adults there is no contraindication to apply immunizations on the same day. “For adults, the Ministry of Health has already released the application of both vaccines on the same day, so the population summoned can go without fear”, explains the superintendent of management of the Municipal Health Department, Flávia Quadros.

The State Department of Health issued a technical document recommending the release of the second booster (fourth dose) for all elderly people aged 60 years or older who reach a minimum interval of 120 days between this and the previous dose.

More recent scientific studies point to a reduction in the effectiveness of the anti-covid vaccine in elderly people after a time interval of application.

“This drop in the response to the vaccine may be associated with the natural aging of the immune system, the so-called immunosenescence, so it is very important that our elderly receive a new dose”, explains the director of the SMS epidemiology center, Alcides Oliveira.

against the flu

Influenza vaccination takes place annually for priority groups. The 2022 vaccine serves to immunize against the H3N2 Darwin variant, which already caused an outbreak in the country earlier this year.

According to Flávia, this is a protection as important as the vaccine against covid.

“We have already had a large number of cases of influenza, including deaths. The flu can also lead to death and the best form of prevention is the vaccine”, guides the superintendent.

Influenza vaccine and fourth dose (second booster) anticovid

Thursday (7/4) – born until 1942

Friday (4/8) – born until 1943

Anti-covid and flu vaccine fixed points

From 8 am to 5 pm, for the invited public

Bairro Novo Sanitary District

Parigot de Souza Health Unit

Rua João Eloy de Souza, 111 – Sítio Cercado

Boa Vista Health District

Vila Diana Health Unit

Rua René Descartes, 537 – Abranches

Boqueirão Health District

Visitation Health Unit

3136 Bley Zorning Street – Boqueirão

Cajuru Sanitary District

Camargo Health Unit

Rua Pedro Violani, 364 – Cajuru

CIC Sanitary District

Cândido Portinari Health Unit

Rua Durval Leopolpo Landal, 1529 – CIC

Main Health District

Ouvidor Pardinho Health Unit

Rua 24 de Maio, 807 – Praça Ouvidor Pardinho

Pinheirinho Sanitary District

Vila Feliz Health Unit

Rua Pedro Gusso, 866 – New World

Porta Sanitary District

Santa Quitéria II Health Unit

Rua Bocaiuva, 310 – Santa Quitéria

Santa Felicidade Sanitary District

Pinheiros Health Unit

Rua Joanna Emma Dalpozzo Zardo, 370 – Santa Felicidade

Tatuquara Sanitary District

Don Bosco Health Unit

Rua Angelo Tosin, 100 – Campo do Santana