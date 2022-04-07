Deaths drop 43% in one week, says WHO; cases fall 16%

The number of new deaths caused by covid-19 fell by 43% in a week in the world between March 28 and April 3, according to a bulletin released yesterday by the WHO (World Health Organization). According to the survey, confirmed cases also declined. In the period, the reduction of new contaminations was of 16%.

The WHO bulletin shows that more than nine million new cases and more than 26,000 deaths were reported. There is a downward trend in both the number of new cases and deaths per week.

As of April 3, 2022, just over 489 million cases and over 6 million deaths have been reported globally.

Nationally, the highest number of new weekly cases were reported in the Republic of Korea (2 million), Germany (1.3 million), France (959,000), Vietnam (796,700) and Italy (486,700). ).

The highest number of new weekly deaths were reported in the United States (4,435), Russia (2,357), South Korea (2,336), Germany (1,592) and Brazil (1,436).

According to a survey by the consortium of press vehicles, which UOL part, Brazil completed 40 days yesterday with a downward trend in the moving average due to covid-19.

For the fourth day in a row, the indicator was below 200, marking 185 deaths, which had not been seen since January 18.

The moving average is considered by experts to be the most reliable way to track the advance or retreat of the pandemic. The index is calculated from the average of deaths – or cases -, of the last seven days.

All five regions of the country followed this national scenario of reduction in deaths: Midwest (-46%), Northeast (-43%), North (-34%), Southeast (-26%) and South (-27%). ).

Among the federation units, 18 states and the Federal District showed a decrease. Another six states register stability and only Amazonas registers an upward trend in deaths by covid, of 50%. The country’s index was -36%.