Dengue epidemic causes eight deaths and affects 16 municipalities in SC

Santa Catarina recorded the eighth death from dengue this year, the highest number of deaths recorded by the disease in the history of the state, surpassing in just over three months the entire year of 2021, when there were seven deaths.

According to Dive (Directorate of Epidemiological Surveillance) of the State Health Department, this number of victims may double, since there are still eight other deaths under suspicion and under investigation.

Six of the deaths from dengue were in municipalities in the West region: two in Chapecó, two in Seara, one in Romelândia and another in Itá. In addition to one death in Criciúma, in the south of the state and another in Ascurra, in the Itajaí Valley. Another three regions of concern are health agencies: Greater Florianópolis, Vale do Itajaí and Northeast.

Dive reported that 16 municipalities are experiencing a dengue epidemic, all in the West. The characterization of an epidemic occurs through the relationship between the number of confirmed cases and the number of inhabitants. The level of epidemic transmission is when the incidence rate is greater than 300 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

The interim Secretary of State for Health, Alexandre Lencina Fagundes, reported that the secretariat is on alert. This Wednesday (06), he and a team visited Chapecó, worried about the seriousness of the situation in the region. “Health is on alert, making this dialogue and giving support to the municipalities”, he said.

Fagundes highlighted that the State will make a series of confrontations with the disease. It provides for the return of situation rooms in the municipalities, surveillance actions and people management, that is, breaking the biological cycle of the mosquito that transmits dengue (Aedes aegypti) and the appropriate clinical management in cases of contamination of patients.

“The objective is to stop the transmission of the virus. We will carry out task forces to break the biological cycle of the mosquito. We have a forecast of rain and sun for the next 40 days and this becomes an environment conducive to the proliferation of the mosquito”, said the secretary.

Cases notified in 2022

According to Dive’s latest epidemiological bulletin, published on March 26, in the first three months of the year, 14,937 cases of dengue were reported in Santa Catarina. Of these, 5,478 were confirmed. Of the total number of confirmed cases, 4,156 were autochthonous (transmission within the state), 60 were imported (transmission from outside the state), another 1,202 cases were under investigation for LPI (Probable Place of Infection) and 60 are undetermined, as it was not possible set the LPI.

Until the last bulletin released, 16 municipalities in Santa Catarina reached the epidemic level: Maravilha – which has the highest number of autochthonous cases, with 16.3% of the total cases in 2022 – Seara, Iporã do Oeste, Belmonte, Concórdia, Romelândia, Abelardo Luz, Itá, Xanxerê, Guaraciaba, São José do Cedro, Colonel Freitas, Mondaí, Caibi, Flor do Sertão and Santa Helena.

In the whole of last year, 34,969 cases were reported in Santa Catarina. Of these, 19,133 (55%) were confirmed. Of the total confirmed 18,752 were by transmission within the state.

Of the confirmed cases, ten were of severe dengue and seven resulted in deaths: five in Joinville, one in Camboriú and another in Florianópolis. In 2021, only four municipalities had an epidemic situation: Joinville, Navegantes, Camboriú and Santa Helena.

In 2020, the State considered 11 municipalities in an epidemic. Joinville had the highest number of autochthonous cases (8,689), representing 79.4% of the total, and the incidence rate was 1,471.5 cases per 100,000/inhabitant. In addition to Joinville, the municipalities at epidemic level were: Águas de Chapecó, Bombinhas, Caibi, Coronel Freitas, Formosa do Sul, Maravilha, Navegantes, São Carlos, São Miguel do Oeste and Tijucas.

Florianopolis

The situation in the Capital worries the health authorities of the State. Until this Wednesday (06), there were 245 confirmed cases. Most in the Itacorubi neighborhood (131), followed by Agronomica (28) and Córrego Grande (14). According to the Municipal Health Department, as of Monday, 2,756 outbreaks had been found, most of them in Córrego Grande (228), followed by Canasvieiras (197), Cachoeira do Bom Jesus (190) and Itacorubi (65).

Signals and symptons

Usually, the first manifestation of dengue is high fever (39° to 40° C) of sudden onset, lasting from two to seven days, associated with headache, weakness, body, joint and back pain. Spots on the body are present in 50% of cases, and can affect the face, trunk, arms and legs. Loss of appetite, nausea and vomiting may also be present.

In the severe form, bleeding from the mucous membranes (nose, gums), intense and continuous abdominal pain, persistent vomiting, lethargy, drowsiness or irritability, hypotension and dizziness are considered warning signs. Some patients may also have neurological manifestations, such as seizures and irritability.

Deaths from dengue in SC

Chapeco: 2

harvest: 2

Romelândia: 1

Ita: 1

Criciúma: 1

Ascurra: 1

Cases in Florianópolis (until this Wednesday)

Total: 245

Itacorubi: 131

Agronomic: 28

Big Stream: 14

Dengue outbreaks (updated on Monday)

Total: 2,756

Córrego Grande: 228

Canasvieiras: 197

Bom Jesus Waterfall: 190

Itacorubi: 65