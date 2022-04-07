Do you know how to recognize the signs that your thyroid may be dysregulated? – 04/07/2022

Some signs and symptoms can alert you to your thyroid malfunction. Thyroid dysfunctions can trigger clinical manifestations capable of directing you to a specialized evaluation, as well as enabling early diagnosis and correct treatment.

When the thyroid does not work properly, it can release hormones in insufficient amounts, causing hypothyroidism, or in excess, causing hyperthyroidism. In these two conditions, the gland can increase in size and develop what we call a goiter.

Under normal conditions, the thyroid is a butterfly-shaped gland located in the neck, just below the vocal cords, responsible for the proper production of thyroid hormones: T3 (triiodothyronine) and T4 (thyroxine).

Briefly and didatically, hypothyroidism and hyperthyroidism are opposite thyroid dysfunctions. Hypothyroidism is much more prevalent than hyperthyroidism, affecting about 4% of the world’s population, mainly women and the elderly.

Contrary to what happens in hyperthyroidism, patients with hypothyroidism have a slower metabolism and there is a reduction in physical and mental performance due to the fall in the production of T3 and T4 hormones.

In any case, the hormonal imbalance that occurs in both situations negatively affects the health and functioning of various organs, such as the heart, brain, liver and kidneys.

Thyroid hormones influence all stages of life and are essential in regulating the body as a whole. When hormone production by the thyroid does not happen in a balanced way, several symptoms can occur.

Check out some clinical situations in which your thyroid may be dysregulated:

– Changes in body weight. Hypothyroidism causes slight weight gain (about 2-4 kg) with no apparent cause; hyperthyroidism, on the other hand, leads to unexplained weight loss;

– Decreased memory and slow thinking, excessive tiredness, muscle and joint pain, drowsiness, constipation, hair loss, skin dryness, brittle nails, menstrual irregularity, increased blood cholesterol levels and mood changes are findings observed in the hypothyroidism;

– Agitation, anxiety, irritability, insomnia, diarrhea, tremors, excessive sweating, tachycardia (accelerated heart) and fatigue on minimal efforts are findings observed in hyperthyroidism;

– Difficulty getting pregnant can be caused by both hypo and hyperthyroidism;

– Bilateral exophthalmos (abnormal bulging of the eyes or “bulging eyes”) is a hallmark of hyperthyroidism;

– Changes in the development and growth of children and adolescents may be associated with thyroid problems.

The symptoms described above indicate the need for evaluation, but it is worth remembering that some of these manifestations are nonspecific and common complaints, even in people without any thyroid disorder.

For diagnostic confirmation, hormonal evaluation by a specialized doctor is essential, in order to guide the best therapeutic approach for each case.

