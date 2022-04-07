Does your mouth have canker sores? Know the reasons and how to get rid of this problem fast

What will you know! Continues after advertising



Delfim Moreira, Monday, April 4, by Isabela Sousa – As canker sores are small cracks that appear inside the mouth or on the tongue. And even though they are small very painful and disrupt the eating routine. However, some precautions can be useful when dealing with this problem, therefore, it is important to be careful not to cause more serious problems.

Therefore, to help you, the portal homemade tricks will tell you everything that is necessary to end this nuisance as soon as possible. In addition, you will also be aware of some contributing factors to the cause of these eruptions, see below.

What factors are responsible for the appearance of canker sores?

this injury can appear by some common factors of the body how stress, fever, acidity in the stomach, gastritis problems and also recurring problems of low immunity.

In addition, some drugs and overconsumption of foods with high acidity and the use of braces are also responsible for mouth ulcers.

How to treat this type of injury?

first is It is important to assess whether it is advisable to seek a doctor for better guidance. Furthermore, the canker sores disappear in up to two weeks, if this does not occur, the professional must be sought, according to an article published by specialist Clarisse Bezerra on the website your health in July 2020.

However, in common cases There are some simple ways to ease the hassle and treat the problem in less time. Here are some methods that will help you.

Yawn a mixture of water and salt at least 3 times a day;

Put ice to relieve irritation;

Use honey to help heal.

if you use device it is important to take care that it does not create more injuries, it is also essential to control acid consumption. Finally, it is worth noting the importance of getting to know your body better, as the lack of nutrients also contributes to the appearance of canker sores, to know more, follow the video of the channel “Clínica Allere l Dentista Danielle Sales”.

