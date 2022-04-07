Dog used in fights gets emotional after being adopted

This dog’s natural aggression was turned into fun – and gambling – and he ended up in fights. It wasn’t until much later that he was adopted and discovered the bright side of life. He was thrilled when he got a bed just for him.

The dog could not have a better name: Manchas, a sweet, affectionate, playful and fun animal. But that’s not what the old tutors saw in him. For a long time, he fought with other animals in boxing and, when he was not “on duty”, he lived in terrible conditions.

the adoption

Just over a year ago, Manchas was adopted by Abigail Castro, a 24-year-old girl who lives in Salamanca, in central Mexico. He had been rescued and taken to a shelter.

According to the vets, Manchas was about two years old when he arrived at the shelter. His body was covered in wounds and scars – obvious signs that he had been used in dog fights.

Abigail was given Manchas provisionally, until he regained his health and was able to be adopted permanently. The owner took the dog to a veterinary office and did not receive good news.

Upon meeting Abigail, the dog was injured and had a sad look on his face. The guardian believed this was due to a history of abuse and mistreatment, but the problem was even greater. Spots was diagnosed with skin cancer and needed urgent treatment.

