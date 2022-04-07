DOWNLOAD | Galaxy S20 FE is good, cheap and on sale at Magalu

Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE is a good cell phone option for those looking for a good, inexpensive device. Its price is very worthwhile taking advantage of Magazine Luiza’s current promotion, with Exclusive discount coupon for Canaltech readers.

About the Galaxy S20 FE

The Galaxy S20 FE is made to be the cheapest option among Samsung’s high-end handsets. It is a mid-range smartphone with premium features, with a Snapdragon 865 processor and an excellent set of rear cameras that should please most users. The battery, of 4,500 mAh, is enough for a whole day of use without having to worry about finding an outlet.

There are few differences between the Galaxy S20 FE and Samsung’s other high-end and more expensive handsets. The brand managed to reduce the price of the cell phone by investing in a simpler construction, without such rounded finishes and slightly reducing some specifications, but that does not make it a top of the line with excellent specifications.

This model of the offer is already part of the new S20 FE line that comes equipped with the Snapdragon 865 processor, a change that was much requested by those who like the brand’s smartphones. Qualcomm’s chipset promises even better performance and fewer temperature rise issues during heavy use. This makes the Galaxy S20 FE even more interesting for the Brazilian public, even when compared to more expensive models.

