DPSP’s BRL 500 million plan to build the “Free Health Market”

Owner of two of the largest drugstore chains in the country, DPSP is accelerating the construction of its healthcare ecosystem. The group plans a series of acquisitions and integrations with startups in the coming months, and is betting on the digitization of doctors and massive use of data to support its vision of predictive health.

With a budget of R$500 million, the strategy of the group that aggregates the Drogarias Pacheco and Drogaria São Paulo chains has as a guiding principle the union of digital with the physical presence of drugstores – there are about 90 thousand pharmacies in Brazil, according to data from the Association Brazilian Pharmacy and Drug Stores (Abrafarma). The approach also takes into account the accelerated digitization resulting from the pandemic: in 2021, DPSP itself saw a 115% growth in sales through its digital channels.

The “phygital” plan came from a provocation by Sílvio Meira, chairman of the board of the Digital Port It’s from CAESAR. The acclaimed professor and technology entrepreneur was invited to serve as an advisor to the group last year, covering topics such as the evolution of pharmacy and the digitalization of healthcare.

“Considering the capillarity of pharmacies and the health challenge in Brazil, [Sílvio] asked us about what we could do differently, using the best of both worlds, physical and digital. We then created an open ecosystem, to serve not only the DPSP, but any link in the country’s health,” says Cristiano Hyppolito, the group’s chief digital officer, in an interview with startups.

The ecosystem in question is the Long live health, a company created at the end of 2021 that operates in proximity, but separate from the pharmacy group. “Although we are transforming [a DPSP], it has not yet reached the stage we would like in terms of flexibility and agility. Therefore, we made the decision to build this company abroad, with all the necessary governance but with a much greater delivery capacity and agility than DPSP”, says Cristiano, who is responsible for both the digital business of the “mothership” and by the new company.

The mandala that makes up Viva Saúde’s vision comprises the links of the health ecosystem, both from the perspective of service providers and the patient, who will have access to their own health data. In addition, the idea is that people can access, in one place, products such as medicines, services such as consultations and exams and content focused on prevention. “We want to be a platform like Free marketmaking connections between Brazilians and healthcare providers”, says Cristiano.

Digitizing healthcare professionals

The first step of the strategy is to enable the digitization of physicians, through a platform developed by IT Health, a Porto Digital company acquired by DPSP in January. “Today there are around 500,000 doctors in Brazil, and we believe it is possible to go beyond this community and digitize all healthcare professionals. The faster this happens, the faster Brazilians will have access to their health information such as exams, medication and history with one click”, says Cristiano. The executive adds that the platform operates in accordance with the precepts of the General Data Protection Act (LGPD).

However, the global movement to use data for preventive health is still a novelty in Brazil, which has influenced the order of priorities in the company’s ecosystem plan. “That is why we started with doctors, because Brazilians cannot access their own data”, says Cristiano, adding that when starting with professionals, the mentality of the general public in terms of accessing and sharing this data will begin to change. .

Described by Cristiano as the “Doctors’ Windows”, Viva Saúde’s SaaS is one of the ways to monetize the company’s healthcare ecosystem. For a monthly fee of R$59.90, physicians have access to features that include electronic prescriptions, electronic medical records, telemedicine, and a management module with accounts payable and receivable, as well as CRM resources to facilitate contact with patients.

Although the product is available to physicians in the private system, the most promising public for the company is the group of professionals who serve the population without health insurance, which corresponds to about 80% of Brazilians. About 10,000 professionals currently use the platform, including professionals working in city halls who sign the product in the white label format. Clients include cities like Cotia (SP) and Petrolina (PE) – in the latter, more than 450,000 inhabitants use the system.

Monetization should also happen through the connection between the platform and pharmacies. In this hub, a patient will be able, for example, to receive medicines in their electronic prescription at home right after visiting the consultation. “We are preparing the entire logistics network to be able to generate a superior customer experience and remove health frictions, such as having to look for items in physical pharmacies, dealing with prescriptions in which the pharmacist cannot read what the doctor has written”, says Cristiano .

“The idea is to connect the digital world with the capillarity of pharmacies spread across Brazil. This is where the concept of an open platform comes in: DPSP has 1,400 stores, many of them in Rio and São Paulo, but we want to be in Tocantins, Amazonas, Roraima, Rio Grande do Sul, serving the whole of Brazil,” says the executive, adding that the vast majority of pharmacies in Brazil – around 80,000 – are neighborhood stores, which the company intends to use as agents of its ecosystem.

Acquisitions and partnerships

To accelerate towards this mandala of products and services, DPSP will invest in more acquisitions. To support M&A activities, the company joined League Ventureswhich will soon lead an acceleration program, in which the best performing startups will have the chance to be acquired to compose the Viva Saúde platform.

Possible acquisitions of the company include startups active in the health data analysis segment, which can support the platform’s predictive capacity, or that consolidate and automate the presence of physicians on social networks. The company is also interested in startups developing platforms that connect doctors to leverage the resources that Viva Saúde already has for this audience, such as e-learning.

On the other hand, Cristiano also looks at startups as possible components of his ecosystem. “We don’t want to be a Dr Consultationwhich has clinics and doctors, but we want these companies to connect with us and bring a digital platform to people”, says the executive, adding that it would make sense to have other healthtechs, such as Alice, integrated into Viva Saúde. Other integrations should bring content focused on prevention of various actors in the ecosystem.

While DPSP advances its plan for Viva Saúde, there are obstacles that the company will need to face, such as the change in mentality in the health segment. “Over the years [profissionais] were studying and preparing themselves with a different model than what we need today in the health of the country”, says the executive. “It’s not just selling the platform, it’s the simplest thing in the world. The complex is really changing the form of service to a more digital and productive format, which generates intelligence for everyone.”

With experience in other startups such as Dafiti, as well as traditional companies, Cristiano says that promoting digital transformation at DPSP is challenging. But that doesn’t even compare to structuring and expanding the healthcare ecosystem that the company set out to sponsor. “It’s not like running a company that is already established or running where you have goals already defined, it’s much more complex. We are building and seeing how the actors behave in the ecosystem and making adjustments,” he points out.

In this context, the executive has the task of balancing the dishes between DPSP and Viva Saúde, bringing the assets that both organizations need to evolve, each in its own way. “The big challenge is not letting a billion dollar company [interferir] in this new company, using the best of both. It’s all very dynamic, every hour I’m wearing a hat”, says Cristiano.

Despite the advances in the company’s vision so far, the director emphasizes that there is still much to be done. “When someone asks me what I’m going to do in the next five years, I say that I just know that I want to make people live longer and better. And this will happen through the open and democratized health ecosystem that we are building”, he concludes.