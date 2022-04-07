eFootball bets on update 1.0 to win back fans | foot

+ Remember buggy eFootball memes at launch

In an interview with ge, Robbye Ron, Konami’s Brand Manager for the Americas, explained that the main focus of this 1.0 update was to fix the game according to community responses. Surveys were conducted around the world with fans of the franchise to find out exactly what they should improve, remove and bring back in eFootball 2022.

Nobody was happy (with eFootball). That’s the truth. That’s why we launched a survey so producers could fix mistakes explains Robby Ron.

The most cited complaint in the numerous satisfaction surveys received by Konami was the gameplay. With many flaws and lacking basic and classic mechanics from the franchise, the gameplay made the longtime fan of PES feel like they were migrating to another game completely different. According to Robbye, in addition to fixing bugs the developers added new features.

Check out what’s new in eFootball’s gameplay:

Stunning kicks (or powerful kicks): by pressing the R2 or RT button while kicking, passing, throwing or crossing, the player does the action with more force and precision. Getting it right, however, is not easy. You will need space and time to load the animation.

by pressing the R2 or RT button while kicking, passing, throwing or crossing, the player does the action with more force and precision. Getting it right, however, is not easy. You will need space and time to load the animation. Pass and run (or one-two): after passing the ball (with X or A) just press R1 or RB to make the player who touched the ball advance in search of space in the opposing defense.

after passing the ball (with X or A) just press R1 or RB to make the player who touched the ball advance in search of space in the opposing defense. Pressure (or defensive pressure): press X or A to make the marker advance towards the opposing striker or press R1 or RB to call a teammate who will mark the ball under the AI ​​command while you control the defender to close spaces.

press X or A to make the marker advance towards the opposing striker or press R1 or RB to call a teammate who will mark the ball under the AI ​​command while you control the defender to close spaces. Shoulder to Shoulder Marking: just press R2 or RT + square or X for the marker to try to share the ball with the opponent in the body.

In addition to these new features, eFootball 2022 promises to have fixed the speed of passes and shots, better response in dribbling, shorter waiting time for online games and a slight graphic evolution.

Another big change revealed by Robbye was the renaming of Creative Team mode to Dream Team. With many changes in relation to MyClub, PES 2021’s online mode, the novelty is more similar to Ultimate Team, from rival FIFA.