F1 Delta Time: official F1 game is closed and whoever bought NFTs was left empty handed

REVV Motorsport announced the end of the game’s activities one day before its closure.

Released in 2019, F1 Delta Time was one of the first games to bet on cryptography systems and NFTs to have the support of a big brand. After a period of success, the game closed its activities on March 16leaving everyone who invested real money in their items empty-handed.

The announcement of the closures of the game’s activity took place only on March 15th, the day before it definitively closed its doors. With that, all those who invested in the tokens (equivalent to items that could be used during the race) discovered that they didn’t have much value anymore — after all, there’s no point in investing in something that doesn’t come with much use.

F1 Delta Time was developed by REVV Motorsportwho managed to sell the game’s first NFT for 415.9 Ether Tokens, equivalent to $113,000 at the time. The accumulated amount attracted attention and convinced other players to try the system — many of them motivated by the prospect of future profits.

Tokens still existing, but without much validity

According to REVV Motorsportthe end of game activities is due to the fact that the studio has not entered into an agreement to renew the rights to use the Formula 1 brands and teams. The company says it will work with players on ways to convert purchased NFTs into items that can be used in games like MotoGP Ignition, Formula E: High Voltage, REVV Racing and Torque Drift.

“We want to please our fans and players for their loyalty over the past three years. You allowed us to create a new kind of gaming experience and contributed to the foundation of other present and future blockchain games,” the company stated in a Medium post.



The decision to terminate F1 Delta Time activities does not have an impact on the existence of NFTs associated with the game, nor does it change who owns each of them. However, without a context in which they can be used, digital goods must inevitably fall in valuebecoming only proof of the existence of a project that has come to an end.

Source: Eurogamer Portugal, Kotaku, REVV Motorsport/Medium