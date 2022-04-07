FAB will acquire two Airbus A330s from Azul for US$ 80.6 million





In early March, AEROIN brought first-hand information that Azul Linhas Aéreas was the only bidder to present a proposal to supply two Airbus A330-200 jets to the Brazilian Air Force (FAB), for later conversion into aircraft. multi-mission. Now, this Wednesday (6) the force publishes in the Official Gazette that the deal is confirmed for an amount of US$ 80.58 million.

Bidding No. 220004/CABW/2022, which is part of FAB’s KC-X3 project, was conducted by the Brazilian Aeronautical Commission in Washington (CABW). Despite being open to any company in the world, only Azul presented a proposal.

The bid won by the Brazilian company requires that the aircraft have been produced after January 1, 2014. Of the eight Airbus A330-200s that are currently in Azul’s fleet, only the PR-AIS jet (msn 1492) meets this requirement. All others are much older. In this way, it still remains to be clear how Azul plans to meet the FAB’s demand.





There are still no details on how Azul will respond to this tender, and it will probably have to acquire at least one aircraft to resell to the FAB.

Upon receipt, the aircraft will be converted to MRTT (Multi-Role Tanker Transport) at the Airbus facility in Getafe, Spain. The process is expected to take 18 months.

The purpose of the project

The KC-X3 project aims to replace the KC-137 (the ex-Varig Boeing 707 adapted for in-flight refueling and strategic transport). Retired in 2013, the Boeing 707 played an important role in the FAB, providing rapid transport between cities, carrying military personnel, supporting large-scale aeromedical evacuation, general cargo or its main mission, which is in-flight refueling.

A part of this gap left by the 707 was filled by the KC-390, but it is far from the category of strategic transport aircraft that the FAB needs.





The A330 MRTT can carry 37 tonnes of cargo in the hold alone, or 8 pallets military, while the KC-390 carries 26 tons and 7 pallets. For aeromedical evacuation, the Airbus takes 130 stretchers, while the Brazilian only takes 74. The European jet travels over 14,000 kilometers.

For a continental country like Brazil, there is a need for the Air Force to operate a mix of aircraft. An A330 would have made a difference during the pandemic, especially in the face of the lack of oxygen crisis in Amazonas, where the FAB helped a lot, but not as it wanted.

Check the note in the Official Gazette:



