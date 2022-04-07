Feeling very cold? See 8 conditions that cause the symptom and what to do – 06/04/2022

Are you the type of person who doesn’t leave the house without a shirt or suffers from the air conditioning in the office? Some people are more intolerant of cold, that is, they feel more intensely when the temperature drops. However, the persistent cold sensation is a warning sign that something in the body is not working properly or indicates an illness.

It is known that men tend to have less cold than women. This is due to the female metabolism, which is usually slower, especially when they are at rest.

When there is a health problem, in some cases, the cold is so intense that it causes tremors, tingling (or numbness) in the hands and feet, in addition to chills.

“When discomfort is frequent, it is important to seek a specialist to make a check up and see if everything is ok with your health. It is also quite common for joint pain to appear during low temperatures”, says Walter Viterbo, a doctor specializing in acupuncture, anesthesiology and pain who works in Salvador (BA).

Here are 8 situations that can cause you to feel cold.

Image: Getty Images

The health problem happens when there is a decrease in hemoglobin, which gives red blood cells their color. It occurs due to the lack of nutrients (mainly iron), in situations that have great blood loss or diseases. Red blood cells carry oxygen to the body’s cells.

“When there is a decrease in these globules, the individual is anemic, which leads to extreme tiredness and it is also common for him to feel colder than normal. All this happens because the organs and tissues do not receive enough oxygen, thus increasing the cold”, highlights Thiago Piccirillo, general practitioner of the São Camilo Hospital Network (SP).

The skin becomes paler, in addition to other symptoms such as headache, dizziness, weakness and tachycardia. Treatment varies, but changes in diet, nutrient supplements, and even medications are usually indicated.

Image: iStock

When the thyroid gland does not function properly, there is a hormone deficiency and the body cannot use and regulate the energy it needs to function.

With this reduction in metabolism, the burning of calories decreases, consequently, the body generates less heat, increasing the feeling of cold.

In addition, other symptoms arise such as reduced sweat volume, skin changes, hair loss, tiredness, constipation, cramps, weight gain and changes in the menstrual cycle.

The treatment of hypothyroidism consists of the use of drugs that are indicated for hormone replacement.

3. Light weight

People who are underweight tend to feel colder. Basically, those who have a BMI (Body Mass Index) below 18.5 have less body fat and cannot keep their body warm for a long time. The BMI formula divides a person’s weight by the square of their height.

The problem is more common in those who have eating disorders such as anorexia. These people severely restrict their food intake, losing a lot of weight.

Elderly people with little muscle mass and malnourished tend to feel colder because they have less adipose tissue in the body.

When the body receives less food than it needs, there are fewer calories, which often causes cold effects on the body.

4. Drug side effects

Image: iStock

Medications sometimes cause the body to feel cold as a side effect. This is the case with beta-blockers, which are indicated to treat cardiovascular problems and hypertension. They also cause a reduction in heart rate and organ contraction.

“Some drugs influence our brain, in the part where this organ controls body temperature (hypothalamus). Therefore, the sensation of cold is increased”, explains Bruno Spadoni, general practitioner and professor at the PUC-School of Medicine. PR (Pontifical Catholic University of Paraná).

5. Dehydration

The body of someone who is dehydrated compresses blood vessels to conserve water, which causes the feeling of cold. Properly done body hydration helps retain heat and release it slowly. With this, the body temperature is controlled.

Other symptoms of dehydration include dizziness or confusion, muscle cramps, and dark-colored urine. Therefore, it is necessary to drink plenty of fluids, even in winter when there is less thirst.

Image: iStock

People who are very anxious also have a variety of physical symptoms. In addition to heart changes and shortness of breath, chills are common.

The experts consulted by Live well explain that the sensation of cold is more frequent during anxiety attacks. At this point, the nervous system becomes unbalanced: the arteries and veins become more tense and blood does not flow properly to the extremities. With that comes discomfort.

The diagnosis of anxiety is performed through the analysis of symptoms. Treatment usually involves psychotherapy, complementary therapies such as meditation, breathing exercises, and medications to control physical symptoms and improve insomnia.

Image: iStock

The health problem occurs due to the lack or malabsorption of insulin, which is the hormone that transforms glucose into energy for the body.

People with diabetes can have kidney and circulatory problems that make the body feel cold. In addition, without proper treatment, the disease worsens blood circulation and causes a complication known as diabetic neuropathy, which affects the nerves. In these cases, often, the lower limbs and hands are as if they had fallen asleep and “frozen”.

Proper treatment is essential to avoid complications. Generally, a person with diabetes needs to change their eating routine, exercise and use medication. In addition, it is necessary to monitor blood glucose and do regular medical follow-up.

8. Problems in circulation

People who are predisposed to having circulation problems may feel colder in their extremities.

Atherosclerosis of the lower limbs, for example, is a health problem that occurs when there is accumulation of fat in the arteries. As they get narrower, it makes it more difficult for blood to circulate.

There is a decrease in blood flow to the extremities, creating a feeling of cold, numbness, tingling or pain in the hands, feet or both.

In such cases, treatment is performed to restore blood flow. It is usually necessary to remove fatty plaques from the arteries through surgery, angioplasty (a non-surgical procedure performed to increase blood flow to the heart), and specific medications.