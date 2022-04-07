Galaxy S20 FE Snapdragon with coupon starting at R$ 1799 – All in Technology

Looking for a complete smartphone in Brazil that has great cameras, performance and water protection? Then take advantage of Samsung’s Galaxy S20 FE super offer, which is available now for just R$1799 in cash or R$2043.

For those who don’t know, the Galaxy S20 FE has a beautiful 6.5-inch AMOLED display. With Full HD+ resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate, it offers a lot of quality for those who enjoy videos and games on their smartphone. In addition, the IP68 certification allows it to be submerged in water without being damaged.

See too:

Another highlight of this model is its hardware department. With the advanced Snapdragon 865 chip and 6GB of RAM, the Galaxy S20 FE is able to run apps and games without slowdowns or stuttering. There’s also a triple rear camera setup with 12MP (main), 12MP (wide) and 8MP (telephoto with up to 30X zoom) sensors.

Galaxy S20 FE – Features:

Screen: 6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate

6.5 inch OLED, Full HD+ resolution, 120 Hz refresh rate Processor: Snapdragon 865

Snapdragon 865 RAM: 6 GB LPDDR5

6 GB LPDDR5 Internal storage: 128GB

128GB Back camera: 12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto)

12MP + 12MP + 8MP (Main, Wide, 3x Zoom Telephoto) Frontal camera: 32MP

32MP Dimensions: 74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm

74.5 x 159.8 x 8.4 mm Weight: 190 grams

190 grams Battery: 4,500 mAh, 25W wired charging (15W in-box charger), 10W wireless charging, reverse charging;

Others: IP68 water resistance, on-screen fingerprint reader

With a special coupon for a limited time, the Galaxy S20 FE is one of the most complete options in Brazil for less than R$ 2 thousand: