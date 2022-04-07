Gari ‘resurrects’ in the Paris suburbs after a heart attack; understand the ‘Lazarus Syndrome’ | World

A 66-year-old French garbage man who suffered a heart attack on his way to work in Neuilly-sur-Marne, on the outskirts of Paris, has come back to life after being officially declared dead.

The news was only released this Thursday (7) by the company that has employed the man for ten years. The rare episode is described by medicine as “Lazarus Syndrome.”

The “miracle” took place on March 29. The street sweeper arrived at work early and felt sick, explained a spokesman for the company Sepur, which specializes in collecting and sorting waste.

The news was published first hand by the French newspaper “Le Parisien”, this Wednesday (6), and reverberated throughout the French press.

Samu, the emergency service in France, was called and doctors performed a cardiac massage on the man, which took more than 50 minutes.

According to the head of Samu in the Paris region, Frédéric Adnet, the urgent care workers took into account the patient’s age and “good prognosis”, which ended up not resisting.

“Doctors lifted his body and that’s when they realized he was still alive,” said a spokesperson for Sepur.

The head of Samu explained that, half an hour after he was declared dead, the police officers present to certify the death noticed that the street sweeper showed signs of life.

“We sent another medical team and found that his heart was beating. The patient was then transported to the ICU (Intensive Care Unit) of the hospital in Montfermeil”, he said.

“What happened is something extraordinary. I had never been through a similar situation in my career,” declared a renowned French intensivist, who has been in the profession for decades.

The garbage man fell victim to what medicine calls “Lazarus syndrome”, in reference to the biblical passage in which Jesus Christ resurrects Lazarus.

“The hypotheses are still not entirely convincing. One of them is that when we perform an intensive massage and the heart does not react, and then we turn off the devices, we brutally modify the intrathoracic pressure”, explained Frédéric Adnet.