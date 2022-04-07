Google Maps will have a function to calculate the value of tolls on routes | maps and location

Google Maps will now display toll prices on searched routes. The novelty, announced last Tuesday (5), is part of a map application update package that aims to improve the navigation experience when traveling to distant destinations. According to Google, the feature will be available in the app for Android and iPhone (iOS) phones later this month in the United States, India, Japan and Indonesia, and should be released in Brazil soon.

The new function will show the value of tolls on routes before navigation starts, on the same screen where traffic information is presented. The app will also display free route options, if any. In this way, users will be able to plan better by knowing the average expenses on the road, in addition to discovering the best route to reach the destination. Google said pricing data will be shared by local toll authorities.

The feature that calculates toll costs on the route can be activated in the Google Maps route options. The app will also provide the “Avoid tolls” function, ideal for drivers who want to escape routes where they have to pay fares to pass. The novelty can be activated by tapping the three dots in the upper right corner of the routes part in Google Maps.

The app update also promises to display more details on maps in order to make navigating new locations easier. According to Google, traffic lights and “STOP” signs will be added along the route, as well as building outlines and areas of interest.

In cities selected by Google, Maps will even show the shape and width of a road. The company believes that the presence of these details will allow the user to locate himself better, which will reduce the chances of the driver changing lanes at the last minute or missing a return, for example.

Google also announced new features aimed at iPhone users. Devices with iOS will gain a new widget to access travel routes already on the mobile home screen. In addition, it will also be possible to start browsing through the Apple Watch. Google Maps also announced integration with Spotlight, Siri and Shortcuts, which will allow the configuration of shortcuts to start navigation when activating the voice assistant.

