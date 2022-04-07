Government of Brazil publishes note in which it sympathizes with victims of civilians in Bucha, Ukraine | Ukraine and Russia

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Brazil published a note in which it states that the government sympathizes with the families of victims of Bucha, Ukraine.

Share by WhatsApp

Share via Telegram

“The government has received with great dismay the news and images of violence against civilians and the high number of deaths, many of them with signs of torture and ill-treatment, in the town of Bucha, Ukraine”, reads the text.

The note also states that the Brazilian government “reiterates the call for the protection of civilians”, and recalls that Brazil defended, at the United Nations Human Rights Council, an investigation of allegations of violations.

Carlos França says aggression against Ukraine is ‘inadmissible’ and that Russia ‘crossed a red line’

Bucha: know where it is and what evidence led to the accusation of massacre of Ukrainians by Russia

1 of 1 Bodies of civilians on the streets of Bucha, Ukraine — Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP Bodies of civilians on the streets of Bucha, Ukraine – Photo: RONALDO SCHEMIDT / AFP

Finally, it is stated that in the United Nations Security Council, Brazil participates in discussions for the end of the war.

The town of Bucha, 60 kilometers from Kiev, returned to Ukrainian control last week after days of occupation by Russian forces.

Regional authorities claim that invading soldiers were responsible for the deaths of hundreds of civilians, what the Russia deny. There is still no accurate balance of the death toll in the city.

How Brazil has reacted to the war

Brazil’s position in voting at the United Nations (UN) has been against the Russian invasion. However, President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) has yet to comment on the war.

Foreign Minister Carlos França said this Wednesday (6) that Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is “unacceptable”. He also said that Russia crossed a “red line” by invading the neighboring country’s territory.

França participated in a hearing at the Senate Foreign Relations Committee on Brazil’s actions in relation to the war.