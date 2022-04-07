GTA 6 can take place in Vice City, Liberty City and even Cuba [Rumor]

The next Grand Theft Autowhich is called by fans GTA 6, can have multiple maps and new places. Among these locations would be Vice City and Liberty City, traditional cities in the open-world adventure franchise.

The information was released by a Brazilian leaker, called Matheusvictorbr from Twitter. He follows the GTA scenario and discloses possible leaks of franchise games.

While Vice City is something of a parody of Miami, Liberty City is based on New York. And still according to Matheus, another city that may appear is Carcer City, a caricature of the region known as the “Rust Belt” that appears in manhuntanother Rockstar intellectual property.

The Rust Belt, which encompasses states in the Northeast, the Great Lakes and the American Midwest, is a region that has experienced a major economic decline after having once had a lot of industrial strength.

Despite never appearing in GTACarcer City has already been referenced in the franchise in titles such as GTA 3, GTA Vice City, GTA San Andreas and GTA: Liberty City Stories.

The rumor released by the Brazilian also points out that for the first time a GTA may have an international setting. At some point in the game the protagonist may be in Cuba, for example. “I’m 80% confident”, said Matheus about the locations.



I’m 80% confident of Carcer City, VC, Cuba, among others. — Matheusvictorbr- (@Matheusbr9895_) April 2, 2022

Despite the information, nothing has been confirmed by Rockstar, except the fact that a new GTA is indeed in production. So all this should be treated as a big rumor. But then, what would you think of the idea of ​​the return of Vice City and Liberty City? Leave your comment below!