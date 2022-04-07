Guarujá doubles permanent ICU beds in SUS

City increased the number of public beds by 100% ICU permanent; result is already a legacy of the pandemic

To celebrate World Health Day, celebrated this Thursday – April 7, the City Hall of Guarujá announces that the Municipality has increased the number of permanent beds in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) in the Unified Health System (SUS) by 100%. ). The City jumped by 20 units until last year and reached 40 public ICU beds at Hospital Santo Amaro (HSA), in the first quarter of this year.

The achievement is unprecedented in the City and meets the recommendations of the World Health Organization (WHO), which establishes the proportion of one bed for every 10,000 inhabitants. Initially, the City Hall increased the amount by 50%, from 20 to 30, in December. The other ten beds were recently made available to the population.

With the cooling of the pandemic and the drop in hospitalization rates, which reached zero by 65% ​​during the month of March in ICU and infirmary beds, the Municipality now has this legacy, which ensures permanent hospital care for the population.

The Municipal Health Department assesses that the beds made available for covid-19 fulfilled their role and were decisive in saving lives during the more than two years of the pandemic. From this moment on, with the increase in vaccination coverage and the expressive reduction in hospital occupancy rates, they become part of the permanent network of the Unified Health System.