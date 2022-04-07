Health confirms first case of dengue in Guarapuava

The State Department of Health (Sesa) confirmed the first case of dengue in Guarapuava, in the Epidemiological Period started in August 2021. In addition, there are six more cases under investigation in the municipality. Guarapuava that had already notified 19 cases, added six more this week, reaching 25 notifications. There are still six cases investigated, but 18 have already tested negative.

Foz do Jordão, which had also not registered cases, confirmed 10 in the last week. According to 32nd Report, released this Tuesday (6), the municipality had the first notifications this week. However, in addition to notifying 16, Foz do Jordão investigates six more. Virmond also reported the first positive case.

In Pitanga, Sesa has already notified 89 cases and confirmed 53. Thus, there are 19 new cases more than in the previous week. There are still 21 more under investigation. However, on the 30th, the Municipal Health Surveillance had already confirmed 115 cases of dengue since August 2021.. This is because Sesa takes a little longer to register confirmations.

In Laranjeiras do Sul, there were six more notifications, totaling 51. Despite this, there are no new confirmations and the Health Department is investigating nine more. Candói and Cantagalo also investigate other cases, four and two, respectively. Laranjal, Marquinho, Nova Laranjeiras, Pinhão and Prudentópolis had no new notifications in the last week.

In addition, cases have not yet been reported in the 5th Regional, the municipalities of Boa Ventura de São Roque, Campina do Simão and Goioxim. As well as Palmital, Porto Barreiro, Reserva do Iguaçu, Rio Bonito do Iguaçu and Turvo.

EPIDEMIC

Several municipalities in Brazil have already declared a dengue epidemic in recent days. This occurs when the number of reported cases exceeds the maximum threshold. That is, when the diagram of control and mortality from dengue in the last four weeks is greater than or equal to 0.06 per 100,000 inhabitants.

In Paraná, Cascavel is close to experiencing a dengue epidemic. There are more than 286 cases registered this year and the infestation rate is 5.3%, well above the 1% considered acceptable by the World Health Organization (WHO).

Other cities such as Coronel Vivida, Pato Branco and Francisco Beltrão are also on alert. In Coronel Vivida, which has 20,734 residents, the number of notifications reached 389 this week. Among them there are 185 confirmations and 87 are still under investigation.

SYMPTOMS

Resident of Coronel Vivida, Marli Ferrari ended up contracting the disease in the last week. Furthermore, her 13-year-old son also got sick. Last Tuesday (29), Marli started having fever, headache and chills and, when consulting a doctor, there was suspicion of dengue or covid-19.

However, she received a certificate and the doctor sent her home, but the fever increased and she had to start taking antipyretics every four hours, as she could not wait the six hours indicated. Then she started to feel very weak and have lack of appetite. “I’m not eating anything until today, I’m drinking a lot of liquids”.

According to Marli, she went back to the doctor, but they told her she needed to put up with the symptoms. As she had already tested negative for covid-19, she also took the dengue test on the sixth day of symptoms, as indicated. However, the result takes 10 days to come out and she already had vomit and diarrhea.

So she decided to take the exam in a private laboratory and got the result in 30 minutes. Then, she and her son were infected by the dengue virus. On Saturday (2), as she was very ill, Marli had to go to the hospital and take an IV, still with a fever and a lot of body pain. On top of all that, she hasn’t been able to eat since.

Yesterday (5) I went back to the doctor and he said he would not admit me because the test results had not come out and my platelets were not that low. But I’m still nauseous, weak, and unable to eat. I drink a lot of water, since I can’t drink coconut water.

Marli says that she had a very strange taste. “If I am going to eat a fruit, that fruit is very sweet. I can’t swallow it’s so bad. If I’m going to eat something salty it makes me nauseous, I’m not getting it”. That way, she can only drink flavored water, which has no sugar.

IN PARANA

The weekly dengue bulletin published on Tuesday (5) records over 3,725 cases of the disease in Paraná, an increase of 47% compared to the numbers of the previous report, of March 29. The bulletin brings more than 52 thousand notifications, with 11,678 confirmations verified in the current seasonal period of the disease, which started on August 1st and continues until July 2022.

Of the 353 municipalities that had notifications, 258 confirmed the disease. Of these, 26 confirmed the first autochthonous cases in the period, that is, dengue was contracted in the patient’s municipality of residence. This week, there was no record of death, apart from the two already disclosed.

PREVENTION

The best way to prevent dengue is to prevent the proliferation of the mosquito by eliminating stored water that can become a possible breeding ground. Such as potted plants, gallons of water, tires, plastic bottles, unused and maintenance-free swimming pools and even in small containers like bottle caps.

