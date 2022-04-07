Health Department confirms one death from leptospirosis in Petrópolis

There are 19 confirmed cases and 112 suspected cases since the February rain

06/Apr 19:01 By Newsroom / Petrópolis Tribune

The Municipal Health Department reported this Wednesday that one death from leptospirosis was recorded in Petrópolis. Since the beginning of the year, 192 suspected cases of the disease have been reported by the Health Surveillance Coordination. Of these, 19 were confirmed, 61 discarded and 112 are still considered suspects.

In the case of suspicions, the Secretariat informed that it is awaiting the results of exams from LACEN (Central Public Health Laboratory). The main alert, at this moment, is for the population to pay attention to the symptoms, which can appear up to 30 days after contact with the water and mud of the floods.

The Secretary of Health emphasizes that the intention of the Department is to ensure that people seek medical attention at the first signs of the disease. Symptoms of leptospirosis include fever, body aches and headaches.

“In case of symptoms, the person should look for the Basic Health Unit closest to their home, Emergency Room or hospitals for medical evaluation, because there is no vaccine against leptospirosis”, guides the director of the Department of Health Surveillance, Alessandra Sauan.