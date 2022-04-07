Health plans increase concerns of the elderly – 07/04/2022 – Voltaire de Souza

Illnesses. Medicines. Health insurance.

Inflation does not pity the Brazilian elderly.

Dona Vany had received the communication.

“Your monthly fee at Prevpag was readjusted to 4 thousand reais. For us, taking care of your health will always be a pleasure.”

She put both hands on her neck region.

-And now? How I do?

The increase in health insurance would eat up much of his retirement.

-Maybe my nephew gives some advice.

João Eulálio was a young liberal. Lots of experience in the financial market.

-It’s the competition, aunt. Look for another plan.

Dona Vanny handled the internet badly.

– Chloroprev. sworn charge. How do I choose, João Eulálio?

The boy knew that low price is not synonymous with quality.

-Then, aunt, you’re complaining too much.

–What do you mean, João Eulalio?

– Readjustment is a necessity. Or would you prefer your plan to go bankrupt?

-But…

-That’s when they don’t answer you anyway. And you end up in SUS.

This was too much for the elder.

-But is there no other way out?

João Eulalio was no longer paying attention.

–Look… I have a meeting now with the Kakatua fund managers…

Vany felt alone. Desperate. No strength.

-At least I have my religion.

Charismatic Catholicism was taken seriously by the retiree.

–Our Lady of Health… Saint Judas Tadeu…

The rosary was trembling in Vany’s hands.

-To pray. To pray. That’s where the light comes from.

A familiar figure appeared in the room.

-Our Lady?

-It’s me, Vany… Renato.

She did not recognize her late husband.

-In that blue cloak, Renato?

-It’s the ICU gown, you fool.

–So, Renato… the health plan…

The ghost welcomed Vany into a icy embrace.

-I am the solution, Vany.

The old woman’s body was found days later.

Nephew João Eulálio shakes his head.

-He kept talking about the health plan… and left the funeral to me.

Faith brings help and comfort.

But not all beads go into the rosary.


