Health plans increase concerns of the elderly – 07/04/2022 – Voltaire de Souza

Illnesses. Medicines. Health insurance.
Inflation does not pity the Brazilian elderly.
Dona Vany had received the communication.
“Your monthly fee at Prevpag was readjusted to 4 thousand reais. For us, taking care of your health will always be a pleasure.”
She put both hands on her neck region.
-And now? How I do?
The increase in health insurance would eat up much of his retirement.
-Maybe my nephew gives some advice.
João Eulálio was a young liberal. Lots of experience in the financial market.
-It’s the competition, aunt. Look for another plan.
Dona Vanny handled the internet badly.
– Chloroprev. sworn charge. How do I choose, João Eulálio?
The boy knew that low price is not synonymous with quality.
-Then, aunt, you’re complaining too much.
–What do you mean, João Eulalio?
– Readjustment is a necessity. Or would you prefer your plan to go bankrupt?
-But…
-That’s when they don’t answer you anyway. And you end up in SUS.
This was too much for the elder.
-But is there no other way out?
João Eulalio was no longer paying attention.
–Look… I have a meeting now with the Kakatua fund managers…
Vany felt alone. Desperate. No strength.
-At least I have my religion.
Charismatic Catholicism was taken seriously by the retiree.
–Our Lady of Health… Saint Judas Tadeu…
The rosary was trembling in Vany’s hands.
-To pray. To pray. That’s where the light comes from.
A familiar figure appeared in the room.
-Our Lady?
-It’s me, Vany… Renato.
She did not recognize her late husband.
-In that blue cloak, Renato?
-It’s the ICU gown, you fool.
–So, Renato… the health plan…
The ghost welcomed Vany into a icy embrace.
-I am the solution, Vany.
The old woman’s body was found days later.
Nephew João Eulálio shakes his head.
-He kept talking about the health plan… and left the funeral to me.
Faith brings help and comfort.
But not all beads go into the rosary.
LINK PRESENT: Did you like this text? Subscriber can release five free accesses of any link per day. Just click the blue F below.