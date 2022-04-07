Health professionals get flu and measles vaccines in Taboão da Serra

The Prefecture of Taboão da Serra started, on Monday, the 4th, the Measles Vaccination Campaign, in parallel with the immunization calendar against influenza and covid-19. In this first stage, all health professionals who had not been immunized for the disease are vaccinated.

The second target audience of the measles vaccination campaign will be children from six months to under five years of age, who will receive the immunization from the month of May, informed the City Hall.

Measles vaccination takes place from Monday to Friday, except holidays, at the 13 basic health units in Taboão da Serra, from 8 am to 4 pm.

Influenza (flu vaccine)

Residents aged 60 years or older and health professionals can receive the vaccine. The vaccine is available at 13 UBS’s in Taboão da Serra.

Documents

To receive the flu vaccine, the resident within the target audience needs to present an official document with photo, proof of address and SUS card. Health professionals also need to present a Class Entity card (CRM, COREN, CRO, among others), badge, payslip or document proving to be in the Health area.

4th dose of vaccine against covid-19

People over 60 years old who already received the third dose of the vaccine against covid-19 four months ago, can receive the fourth dose on the same day they are vaccinated against the flu.

In this case, in addition to personal documents, those over 60 must present cards that prove the application of previous doses against covid-19.

Influenza vaccination schedule

Start date – target audience

03/27 – Seniors over 80 years old

04/04 – Over 60s and Health workers

05/02 – Children over six months and under 5 years old, pregnant and postpartum women

05/09 – Teachers, people with disabilities, people with comorbidities, indigenous people and quilombolas

05/16 – Security and rescue forces, armed forces, prison system employees, truck drivers, road public transport workers for urban and long-distance passengers, port workers, population deprived of liberty and adolescents and young people under socio-educational measures.