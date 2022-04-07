Health schedules flu vaccination and 4th dose for elderly people over 60 years old this Thursday

This Thursday, April 7, the Municipal Health Department schedules vaccination against influenza and the 4th dose of immunization against Covid-19 for elderly people aged 60 and over. Scheduling starts at 8 am and exclusively through the website https://vacina.mogiguacu.sp.gov.br/. After scheduling, vaccination will take place on Saturday, April 9, from 8 am to 3 pm, at the health units of Ypê Pinheiro, Zaniboni I, North Zone, Sweden and South Zone.

For this action, 2 thousand doses of flu vaccines and another 2 thousand doses of 4th dose were destined to combat the coronavirus. “It is important to highlight that the citizen needs to make a single appointment that will be valid for vaccination against influenza and the fourth dose of immunization of Covid-19”, explained the nurse of the Municipal Health Department, Aline Roberta Leme.

There will also be vaccination for this group without the need to schedule an appointment at the UBS of Martinho Prado Júnior. “In Martinho Prado, immunization is specific and exclusive to the residents of that region,” he said.

The influenza vaccine is trivalent and protects against three strains of the influenza virus: H1N1 influenza, H3N2 influenza and influenza B. “The objective of immunization is to reduce symptoms and avoid complications that can lead to death. Therefore, it is essential that the elderly get vaccinated against the flu”, he stressed.

To be vaccinated, the elderly must present an identity document with photo, CPF and proof of address. People in this age group who are bedridden and unable to attend vaccination sites will also be immunized.

“Family members or guardians should look for the health unit closest to their residence to inform full name, age and address for scheduling the application of vaccines”, concluded the nurse.

Vaccination against Influenza and the 4th dose of Covid-19

Seniors aged 60 and over (by appointment)

Saturday, April 9, 8 am to 3 pm

UBS Ypê Pinheiro

USF Zaniboni I

North Zone UBS

UBS Sweden

UBS South Zone