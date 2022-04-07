Horizon Forbidden West received a new update

Horizon Forbidden West has just been updated again, with patch 1.10 and patch 1.11 more precisely.

The update resolves more issues found in the game ranging from main and side quests, activities, game mechanics, weapons, visual issues and many more. You can consult the complete list here.

Regarding performance mode issues, there is a small reference to the dynamic resolution system, noting that they made “adjustments to the dynamic resolution system for better scaling”.

“Horizon Forbidden West’s patch 1.11 is now available! This includes patch 1.10, balance changes, fixes for Rebel Camps Devil’s Grasp and First Forge, Melee Pits, and much more.”

Let us know in the comments if you’ve noticed any visual improvements in Performance Mode.

