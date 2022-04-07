Hospital has already located families of 40 babies who received expired vaccine

The Santa Lucinda Hospital reported this Wednesday (6) that it has already contacted the parents of 40 newborns who took the vaccine against hepatitis B with an expired expiration date. According to the hospital, a total of 44 babies received immunizations whose expiration date had expired. Santa Lucinda emphasizes that the medical and assistance teams have contacted those responsible for the children and follow up on any intercurrences.

The case was revealed by the newspaper southern cruise last Monday (4th) and confirmed by both the Santa Lucinda Hospital and the Sanitary and Epidemiological Surveillance of Sorocaba. Yesterday, the Epidemiological Surveillance Group (GVE) of Sorocaba also reported that it was notified about the event.

Also according to the hospital, in relation to the 40 newborns that are being monitored, all are doing well and no problems have been reported so far. “As soon as this fact was confirmed, we blocked this lot and informed the Health Surveillance. Our medical and assistance teams have contacted those responsible for these babies and follow up on any intercurrences.

Despite our efforts, four families have not yet been located.

Santa Lucinda advises that if any family has questions about the case and wants to get in touch, they can call the number (15) 3212-9900.

For children, the official 2022 calendar provides for a dose of hepatitis B vaccine at birth, and then at two, four and six months, immunization against the disease is part of the pentavalent vaccine (DTP + HB + Hib).

main protection

The hepatitis B vaccine is the main measure to prevent the disease, being effective and safe to prevent it. The immunizer is provided for in the official vaccination schedule for children defined by the Ministry of Health and parents of babies who have not been vaccinated with all three doses should seek health facilities to complete the immunization.

Hepatitis B virus infection causes inflammation of the liver, and newborns can be infected at birth or, rarely, after birth. Newborns can develop symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, tiredness, jaundice, dizziness, fever and even fulminant hepatitis, or no symptoms at all. (From the Newsroom)