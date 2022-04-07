How to cure hemorrhoids naturally? – MT Scenario

Hemorrhoids are inflamed or swollen veins around the anus or in the upper part of the rectum. They appear when there is too much pressure on the veins around the anus, caused by straining during bowel movements, sitting on the toilet for several minutes, developing a low-fiber diet, constipation, and weakening of the supporting tissues in the anus and rectum, especially during intercourse. aging and pregnancy.

To cure them there are some homemade recipes that can be made with medicinal plants.



First of all, it is important to recognize whether hemorrhoids are external (that is, they are formed under the skin and around the anus) or internal (that are formed in the lining of the anus and in the lower part of the rectum).

In the case of external, the symptoms cause itching or irritation in the area, pain and bleeding. Whereas if they are internal there will be a painless sore during bowel movements or pain and irritation if the hemorrhoids push through the anal opening.

Learn how to cure hemorrhoids

One of the main homemade recipes that help fight hemorrhoids is milk thistlethanks to its effects on the blood.

Therefore, drinking an infusion with its leaves will cure hemorrhoids due to its purifying effects on the liver, favoring blood quality and improving circulation.



On the other hand, mullein It is one of the most effective medicinal plants. It is common to prepare homemade recipes with the leaves of this specimen, which will be applied to hemorrhoids. Mullein extract should be placed on the affected area, allowing the lesions caused by this inflammation of the veins to heal.

While thirdly, one of the main medicinal plants to treat them is red vine, as it allows you to reduce the discomfort of hemorrhoids and, in many cases, cure them. The leaves, rich in flavonoids and tannins, are used in this specimen.

For the implementation of these homemade recipes, sitz baths will have to be applied to improve circulation and promote venous return, effectively reducing inflammation.

