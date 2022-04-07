How to recover deleted WhatsApp messages? | Technology

Deleted an important WhatsApp message and need to recover as soon as possible? Calm down, because it is possible to rescue the content. But for the procedure to be effective, it is necessary to frequently activate and update the account backup.

The process will make WhatsApp create a file that can be used when you want to rescue the content. The feature also allows for messages from the old device to be downloaded to the new device when you switch devices.

On Android, the content is saved in the device memory and your Google Drive account. On the iPhone, the backup goes to iOS OS cloud system, the iCloud.

Remember that these locations have memory limit. Drive space, for example, is part of the free 15GB that Google offers for all its services, including Gmail and Photos.

Therefore, many disable the backup of conversations to prevent it from taking up space in the phone’s memory or in the cloud account. Other people who maintain the feature forget to update it, which also compromises its effectiveness.

And with the updated backup, you can recover your deleted WhatsApp messages on your device. See how:

Delete the application; Reinstall and click “Agree and Continue”; Enter your phone number and click “OK” in the upper right corner; Select “Restore chat history”; Click “Next”, return to the conversation and access the deleted message.

WhatsApp recommends doing the process when connected to a Wi-Fi network rather than using cellular data to avoid excessive charges. On iPhone, it is important that you are logged into iCloud.

The retrieved conversations include texts, audios and photos, but you can include videos in the saved content, which are often the items that take up the most space.

Open WhatsApp settings (the three dots icon on Android or the “Settings” button on iPhone); Select “Conversations”; Click on “Chat Backup”; Choose the “Backup” option.

Steps to recover WhatsApp conversation backup

On the “Chat Backup” screen, you can also configure WhatsApp to make copies of your messages. automatically.

This option is not enabled right after the application is installed. To activate, just click on “Settings”, “Conversations” and “Auto Backup”.

The user himself must choose whether the automatic backup It can be daily, weekly or monthly. If you don’t want conversations to be saved automatically, just click “disable”.

On iPhone, the automatic function will only be possible with iOS 10 or later operating system. iCloud Drive must be turned on. You also need to have at least 2.05 times more space available in your iCloud account and on your device than the actual size of your backup.

On Android, the difference is that when you click “Auto Backup”, you need to select the Google account you want to save it to.

How to restore Google Drive backup?

Before switching your Android device, you need to keep a copy of your chat history in Google Drive. To do this, just activate the automatic backup feature of your conversations and set the frequency.

When you switch your phone, you just need to use the same phone number and Google account that you used to create the backup.

Make sure the Google Account the backup is saved to is signed in on the new Android device; Install and open WhatsApp, then confirm your phone number; When prompted, tap “Restore” to restore your chats and media files from Google Drive; At the end of the restoration process, tap “Next”. Your conversations will be displayed when startup is complete. After restoring your chats, WhatsApp will continue to restore your media files. If you install WhatsApp without having backed it up to Google Drive, WhatsApp will restore the local backup automatically.

How to restore a local backup?

To use a local backup on your new Android phone, you will need to transfer the files to the device using a computer, a file manager or an SD card.

Download a file manager app; In the file manager app, go to your local storage folder or SD card, then click “WhatsApp” and “Databases”; In case your data is not stored on the SD card, you will see the option of internal storage or main storage; Copy the latest backup file and paste it into the Databases folder on the local storage area of your new device; Install and open WhatsApp, then confirm your phone number; When prompted, click “Restore” to have your conversations and media files backed up locally.

The app points out that the device will store local backups from the last seven days and they will be created automatically every day at 2 am and saved as a file on your device.

If your data is not stored in the /sdcard/WhatsApp/ folder, you will see the internal storage folder or main storage.

How to restore iCloud backup?