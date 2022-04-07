“If a missile lands here, I’m with it”

On a peace mission in Ukraine to help refugees since March 23, Liziane Gutierrez managed to find love in the midst of so much war. The column spoke with the former The Farm in the interval of one of his deliveries of non-perishable food and medicines and found out: she is dating a Ukrainian soldier and their first meeting took place in a bunker (underground hiding place for wars).

“I met him going to make donation deliveries at his barracks. We only talked about it [as entregas], but then it went on until one day I slept in Ukraine because of the curfew and it ended up happening. He speaks English, barely, but he does. I was terrified to sleep, but now if a missile lands here, at least I have it. He made me a vegetarian dinner in the bunker of the condo he lives in, do you know? Boy do Brasil doesn’t do that, no!”, Lizi told the column.

Liziane Gutierrez, who has already revealed that she has rescued some homeless families in Ukraine, said she was surprised by the seriousness of the local service, but she will have to come to Brazil to solve some personal problems and then return to the country chaired by Volodymyr Zelensky.

“I came to really help, I don’t know how it’s going to be. I’m going back home to run some errands and come back again to help out in the remote areas and stay with him. I’m really trying to do things without being impulsive and without harming anyone. He’s 20 years old, but he’s got more brains than I do. I’m really into him, but we don’t know how it’s going to be. Never in my life could I have imagined that I would like someone in the middle of a war”, concluded the ex-A Fazenda 13.

