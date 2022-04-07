If you have health insurance, prepare your pocket; if you don’t have it, give up, there comes a raise

Experts and studies that measure industry costs calculate that this year’s correction of health insurance should be between 15% and 18.2%, surpassing the record of 13.57% in 2016. If confirmed, it will be the largest readjustment ever determined by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS), since it started to regulate the sector in 2000.

The bank BTG Pactual estimated the correction to be 15%, while the Institute of Supplementary Health Studies (IESS), which considers the variation in medical-hospital costs for a group of 704,900 beneficiaries of individual plans, calculates the increase at 18.2%. The Brazilian Association of Health Plans (embrace) estimates a readjustment of 16.3%.

The ANS informed that the maximum percentage of readjustment is mainly based on the variation of assistance expenses in the two years prior to the publication of the index. The data is sent to ANS by the operators themselves. According to the agency, “there is no set date for the disclosure of the index”.

Medicines

The Medicines Market Regulation Chamber (CMED), an inter-ministerial body that sets the maximum price for consumers in each state, approved last Friday (1st), an increase of up to 10.89% to 13,000 medicines.

The Pharmaceutical Industry Union (sindusfarma) states that the index is calculated taking into account the variation of the Broad Consumer Price Index (IPCA), productivity gains, variation in input costs and market characteristics.

With information from the Globe