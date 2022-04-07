In addition to Macron, Le Pen and Mélenchon, the other candidates in the presidential race in France – 06/04/2022

Paris, Apr 6, 2022 (AFP) – The latest polls indicate that the current president of France, the centrist Emmanuel Macron, will be re-elected, beating his main rivals – the far-right Marine Le Pen and the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon. – as well as nine other candidates who also dream of reaching the Élysée Palace.

– Éric Zemmour (far right) -The Reconquista candidate! was the big news of the campaign and its far-right speech is more radical than that of Le Pen. With a liberal view of the economy, his platform includes measures such as “remigration”, which seeks to expel one million foreigners in five years.

The 63-year-old former commentator goes further on issues such as “identity”. He equates, for example, Islam (the Muslim religion itself) with his ideological vision and understanding of Islam as the use of that religion as a political weapon and for terrorist practice. He also proposes a referendum to prevent newborns from having a first name of foreign origin. He appears with 9% of voting intentions, according to the latest polls.

– Valérie Pécresse (right) -Former minister of conservative president Nicolas Sarkozy (2007-2012), the Republican candidate (traditional right) is unable to impose herself in the campaign, garnering 8% of the voting intentions.

The 54-year-old president of the Paris administrative region promises that she will put “public accounts and the streets” in order, with a firm hand on security issues and a liberal economic policy.

– Yannick Jadot (ecologist) – The 54-year-old ecologist MEP has about 5%. Its program of 120 proposals closely links environmental, economic, social and international measures.

This former director of the left-wing NGO Greenpeace, with a pro-European stance, defends a pragmatic line of ecology: he wants to close several nuclear plants by 2035, create a “climate” tax on fortunes and increase the minimum wage by 10%.

– Jean Lassalle (ruralist) – In his second presidential campaign, this 66-year-old former pastor from southeastern France establishes his beloved rural world as the “great national cause” of his project.

Its motto is “Authentic France”. The Resistamos! candidate, who presents himself as the spokesperson for the rural world, scores 3% of the votes.

– Fabien Roussel (communist) -One of the surprises of the campaign, the Communist Party candidate now appears with 2.5% of the votes. This former journalist, 53 years old, proposes a program of “happy days” in favor of employment and the improvement of purchasing power, as well as breaking with European treaties. He also rejects “a France that promises austerity”.

Roussel differs from the leftist Mélenchon in the following areas: nuclear energy, defended by the communist; secularism; and security.

– Anne Hidalgo (socialist) – The campaign of the mayor of Paris founders in the 2% of the voting intentions. A setback for the socialists who were in the presidency of the country five years ago, before the election of Macron, with François Hollande.

Born in southern Spain, the 62-year-old candidate wants to respond to the “social, ecological and democratic emergency” with a program based on gaining purchasing power, with salary increases, and improvements in work and education.

– Nicolas Dupont-Aignan (radical right) – This 61-year-old “sovereignist”, who presents himself as the “heir” of General Charles de Gaulle’s ideas, would get 2% of the vote, less than half of his result in 2017.

The candidate for França de Pé dreams of an “independent” country and asks them to vote for “freedom”, with a project that breaks with the foundations of the European Union. He proposes a referendum to leave the EU.

– Philippe Poutou (anti-capitalist) – The 55-year-old Trotskyist, who is taking part in the presidential race for the third time, defends a project aimed at putting “capitalists out of the game” and seeks to confront the “president of the rich”, in reference to Emmanuel Macron .

Faced with the “anti-capitalist urgency”, this former worker advocates the expropriation of large companies, such as pharmaceutical companies and multinationals that “steal the world’s wealth”. The candidate of the New Anticapitalist Party (NPA) receives 1.5% of the voting intentions.

– Nathalie Arthaud (far left) – This advocate of a “revolutionary communism” based on “collective struggles” leads a political project against the bosses and in favor of the “workers”. Her voting intention is 0.5%.

The Luta Operária candidate, 53 years old, invests against the “domination” of capitalism and defends the end of banking, industrial and commercial secrecy in favor of total transparency of companies.

bur-jf-tjc/pc/dd/tt