Influenza vaccine: ask your questions about the 2022 campaign

Influenza vaccination started across the country this week. The Municipal Health Department of Porto Alegre (SMS) separated 15 questions and answers about the 2022 campaign.

1- What is the campaign period? The Ministry of Health reported that the flu vaccination in 2022 takes place between April 4 and June 3.

2- How is this year’s campaign organized? Immunization will take place in two stages: the first from April 4 to May 5, and the second from May 2 to June 3.

3- Who can receive the vaccine in this first stage? The first phase will prioritize elderly people over 60 years of age and healthcare workers.

4- Are bedridden elderly and residents of Long-Term Institutions also entitled to the vaccine in this first phase? Bedridden seniors and residents of Long Stay Institutions from 60 years of age may receive the flu vaccine. Elderly wheelchair users in the campaign age group are also entitled to request the service. The registration can be done through WhatsApp referring to each health coordinator, according to the region of residence.

South Health Coordination: WhatsApp: (51) 3289-5566

North Health Coordination: WhatsApp (51) 3289-3490

East Health Coordination: WhatsApp (51) 3289-5529

West Health Coordination: WhatsApp (51) 3289-2905

5- Who can receive the vaccine in the second stage? Children from 6 months to 4 years and 11 months will be immunized (children over five years old are not in the priority groups), pregnant and postpartum women (who have recently given birth), indigenous peoples, teachers and other education workers in basic education and higher education, people with permanent disabilities, people with non-communicable chronic diseases and other special clinical conditions (regardless of age), truck drivers, road public transport workers for urban and long-distance passengers, port workers, professionals in the Armed Forces, system employees prison, population deprived of liberty and young people in socio-educational measures.

Check the list of non-communicable chronic diseases that are included in the flu vaccination campaign.

6- What if I am not part of any of these groups? If there are leftover doses, the Ministry of Health will make it available to the rest of the population at the end of the campaign.

7- What documentation is required? To receive the immunization, seniors must present a document proving their age. In the case of health workers, they must present a paycheck or other document that demonstrates the employment relationship. Pregnant women and puerperal women must present the maternity card. Children must have the booklet taken to the health center. Health conditions can be proven with a medical certificate, report or prescription of a prescription for continuous use medication.

8- Where does immunization take place in Porto Alegre? In 124 health units, from Monday to Friday, according to the opening hours of each location. Check the link.

09- When will D-Day happen? The D-Day of Influenza Vaccination is scheduled for April 30 and will already include children from 6 months to 4 years and 11 months in the priority audience.

10- Can I receive other vaccines on the same day? Yes, there is no need to wait for an interval between doses, according to the Ministry of Health report. They can be applied on the same day. In this situation, the ideal is to apply it in different places on the body, such as the left and right arm. The only exception to this rule is children 5 to 11 years of age. In this specific case, you should wait 15 days between doses that protect against coronavirus and influenza.

11- What are this year’s vaccine strains? The vaccine delivered by Butantan is trivalent, composed of the H1N1, strain B and H3N2 viruses

12- Can I get the flu taking the vaccine? The viruses that are in the vaccine are fragmented and inactivated during the manufacturing process. This eliminates any chance of them causing the disease.

13- Why is it important to get vaccinated against the flu? Influenza vaccines are effective in preventing the complications of the disease, related to hospitalization and death. Taking the vaccine may not even prevent you from catching the influenza virus, but it considerably reduces the risk of the condition evolving into something more serious.

14- Do I need to take the influenza vaccine this year if I took it at the end of last year? As the influenza virus undergoes seasonal mutations, a new vaccine is formulated every year.

15- What is the immunization goal this year? According to a survey by the Ministry of Health, the priority audience for the campaign in Porto Alegre this year is approximately 730,000 people, 90% of each priority group.