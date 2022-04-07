IPHONE FESTIVAL | Several iPhones are cheap for a limited time on Magalu

All the latest iPhone models are cheaper in the Magazine Luiza promotion, including the iPhone 11, 12, 12 mini, 13, 13 min and 13 Pro Max. It’s a great opportunity to take advantage of if you want to buy a cheap Apple cell phone. In addition, all offers are still with a Canaltech exclusive discount coupon.

Below, the Canaltech Offers selected the best models of the promotion:

iPhone 11

The iPhone 11’s hardware is one of the best ever built by Apple: with the A13 Bionic processor it owes nothing to its brothers in terms of performance, being able to run everything without stuttering, in addition to continuing to receive the most updated version of the system iOS operational even in 2022. To ensure your safety and comfort, the iPhone 11 has Face ID, which unlocks the device through facial recognition.

The rear camera set is dual, with 12 MP sensors, one of which is ultrawide for taking pictures with an expanded field of view. The cameras also have several new features, including the night mode, to capture more information even in low light, and the new Deep Fusion, which uses artificial intelligence for higher quality results.

iPhone 12 and 12 mini

Apple innovated in the design of the iPhone 12 line with straighter edges on the device, which ensure more security when handling the smartphone. In addition, it comes with a dual set of cameras at the rear that promises to capture 27% more light than the previous generation, thanks to the larger aperture. With this, it becomes possible to capture videos with HDR technology, which contains more details, especially in low-light environments.

The processor present in all iPhone 12 models is Apple’s A14 Bionic. According to the company, it has a 50% faster CPU than previous models, as well as being the first smartphone chip to use the 5nm manufacturing process. This means that it is more powerful and consumes less battery than the company’s other chipsets.

iPhone 13 and 13 mini

The iPhone 13 is the most famous model in Apple’s latest line of cell phones, and a great starting point to get to know the biggest news that the brand has introduced in 2021. It is worth noting that the entire 13 line comes with the A15 Bionic processor, which delivers even better performance than that found in the iPhone 12 series.

Despite the design of the iPhone 13 being similar to the company’s latest releases, a significant change was the screen notch, that space where the selfie camera and Face ID sensors are located. Now, this clipping has become even smaller, leaving more space available to watch content on mobile.

The camera set also received important improvements in 2021: there is now an optical stabilization technology in all models in the line, a feature that was previously restricted to the iPhone 12 Pro Max. Even with these improvements, Apple still managed to increase the device’s battery life, which is great news for those who spend all day away from home.

iPhone 13 Pro

Apple has reserved for the Pro model one of the main novelties of its new generation of cell phones: now, there is a new screen with a higher refresh rate. Named by the screen company Pro Motion, it has 120 Hz and is responsible for a more fluid experience when using the device in any activity, whether it’s time to play games or simply use your day-to-day applications, as the animations of the interface are more pleasant with this technology.

Another difference is in the cameras. The Pro model has a telephoto sensor, which is not present in the other models. It allows you to take better pictures of objects that are far away with 6x optical zoom. It also has the LiDAR sensor, which considerably improves autofocus in darker environments.

Inside, it has the same A15 Bionic processor as the other models in the line, which delivers even better performance than that found in last year’s models. As expected from a recently released iPhone, it has everything needed to run any game or application for many years to come at the best possible quality.

Buy Apple charger on offer

Since 2020 Apple no longer ships chargers in the box of new iPhones. However, it is possible to find the new model of the plug socket with USB-C, which makes charging faster, on offer at Magazine Luiza. It’s worth securing along with your new iPhone.

IMPORTANT: Price changes can happen at any time and are not under the control of the Canaltech. The total amount may change according to your location, considering shipping and possible taxes. If you make a purchase, the Canaltech maybe receive a commission for the sale.

Enter Canaltech Offers and make your money earn more

With prices in Brazil increasingly expensive, the only way to save money is to keep an eye on promotions in Brazilian and international stores. The problem is that the large number of brands and payment terms makes it almost impossible to keep up with all the offers that appear daily in the country.

To make your life easier, the Canaltech Offers team searches incessantly for all the bargains on the internet and gathers the best prices in one place: on your smartphone. No more wasting time and money, join our groups of offers and start saving in the blink of an eye.