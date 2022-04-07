Killed with hammers and hidden in freezer: femicide of young woman who sold erotic videos shocks Italy | World

The death of Carol Maltesi, 25, who sold erotic videos online, shocked Italy last month after it was revealed that the perpetrator of the femicide was her friend and neighbor.

Davide Fontana, 43, is a banker and maintains a gastronomy and photography blog as a hobby. He confessed to killing, dismembering and throwing the girl’s body over a cliff.

The case was registered in the Milanese city of Rescaldina, and Fontana told local police that he was participating in an “erotic game” when he killed her with a hammer, Italian news agency Ansa reported.

Fontana even bought a freezer to store the victim’s body for about two months. He also said that he even responded to messages posing as her on the phone.

“No one looked for her, just her mother, via WhatsApp, and an ex-boyfriend, also via text messages. By phone, nobody,” the man said.

The Italian agency’s report also said that he would have paid the rent on Maltesi’s house so that no suspicions were raised.

Fontana tried to get rid of the body

According to the investigation, Fontana would have tried to get rid of the girl’s body after having dismembered it. He drove about 150 km to hurl the remains over a cliff.

Police said they had found the remains of a woman hidden inside black bags, but that, at that time, no one had reported her disappearance.

He even went to the police station to report the disappearance of his neighbor. The crime would have taken place in January of this year, but the body was found only on March 21.

Carol Maltesi was also known by the stage name “Charlotte Angie”. She even worked as a saleswoman in a store in Milan before starting to work with erotic content on the internet.

Mother of a young boy, she performed on Instagram as an artist and model. Colleagues from Maltesi told Ansa that she had a relationship of trust with Fontana.

According to reports, he even had access to the keys to his apartment. On March 13, he even published an old photo of Maltesi, who had been dead for two months.

Femicide is a problem in Italy

In Italy, a woman is murdered on average every three days, a phenomenon that has become a national emergency following the string of recent murders committed by the partner or ex-partner.

From 2015 to 2019, 538,000 women were victims of physical or sexual abuse by their partners, according to Italy’s national statistics agency, Istat.

Maltesi even published a video in 2020 asking for sisterhood, or support among women, for the World Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women.