Kinder chocolate is withdrawn from the market after cases of salmonella

THE Italian multinational Ferrero ordered to collect from supermarkets lots of Kinder chocolateafter dozens of suspected cases of salmonella were detected.

According to UK health authoritiesat least 63 cases of salmonella contamination were recorded after consumption of chocolate.

In France, until this Tuesday (5), there were 21 cases. The average age of those infected is 4 years.

Suspicion falls on products manufactured at the Ferrero unit in Belgium, sold in France, Belgium, the United Kingdom, Northern Ireland, Germany and Sweden.

Health authorities in France and the United Kingdom recommended that consumption of the Kinder Surprise line be avoided and highlighted that the Italian multinational is making an effort to withdraw chocolate from the market.

“The food company involved voluntarily carried out the recall and recall of this product and we are working closely with them and their relevant authorities to identify the precise cause of this outbreak,” the UK regulatory agency said in a statement.

the bacteria salmonella can cause food poisoning and symptoms include diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and fever.