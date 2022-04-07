Left should condemn Russian invasion, support arms shipments to Ukraine, says Ukrainian socialist







Protester against the war in Ukraine Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

Vladyslav Starodubtsev claims to have decided to stay in Ukraine rather than leave his country after the Russian invasion to show that socialists like him can be useful in times of war.

“We work in humanitarian aid, with refugees in western Ukraine, buying and delivering medicine, military equipment or weapons,” Starodubtsev said in an interview with BBC Mundo, the BBC’s Spanish service.

His party, Sotsyalnyi Rukh (Social Movement), is a Ukrainian democratic socialist organization that defines itself as opposed to capitalism and intolerance.

And in recent days, he has also tried to convince leftist groups in the West – from Spain’s Podemos to Venezuela’s Trotskyists – to support sending arms to Ukraine against Moscow’s forces.

Since Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered the invasion of Ukraine in February, some leftist parties, leaders and governments have avoided condemning him as clearly as others and have instead pointed to US and NATO responsibility for the crisis.

“Not even Russian socialists make the same mistake as Western socialists” and “(Russian socialists) are opposed to the invasion,” says Starodubtsev.

Here are the main excerpts from the phone conversation that the 19-year-old Ukrainian socialist and a member of his party council had with BBC Mundo:

BBC News Mundo – How is the situation there?

Vladyslav Starodubtsev – It’s more or less stable. In the first days there was panic, but also an effort of organization and mutual help. People traveled miles to join the Army. Now it has stabilized and everything is back to normal. People have gotten used to aerial sirens and bombing and are trying to lead a normal life like before the war.

BBC News World – What is your opinion on the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Starodubtsev – The Russian invasion is absolutely unjustified and horrible. Some try to say that Russia is defending itself against NATO. But this has nothing to do with reality.

In reality, it is a war of radical Russian nationalism that believes it has the right to decide what Ukrainians should be, how they should live. It is a war of Russian imperialism.





At the age of 19, Vladyslav Starodubtsev is a member of the board of the Ukrainian Socialist Party Social Movement Photo: Vitalyi Dudin / Sotsialnyi Rukh / BBC News Brazil

BBC News World – Your party has opposed the government of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. How do you rate the way he responded to the Russian invasion of Ukraine?

Starodubtsev – There are two dimensions to this answer. Firstly, the military response and everything related to it, like its way of campaigning in the media, its appeal to Europeans and so on. In that sense, Zelensky did a great job. He motivated everyone, showed leadership in the war. He made correct military decisions. He did a great job getting everyone together in this fight.

But there is a second dimension to his answer: the social dimension, defending the stability of the Ukrainian people. Here the answer is much worse.

In times of war, the government tries to promote its anti-labor reform, reform the labor code to allow 60 hours of work per week and that workers can be fired without justification. They are also pushing for welfare cuts and debt reform that puts all the necessities of war on the poor, while defending businesses and corporations. In that sense, Zelensky was horrible.

BBC News World – Did ideology play a role in how you and others in Ukraine reacted to the Russian invasion?

Starodubtsev – We, as socialists, have been opposed to Russian imperialism from the beginning.

But ideology, unfortunately, played a role in the western left to defend Putin’s policies and imperialism against Ukraine.

BBC News World – Some people on the left in the West have blamed the Russian invasion for what they call US or NATO “expansionism” in their country. How do you view this argument?

Starodubtsev – I think this argument is blatantly wrong. It is Western-centric thinking: that all the problems of the West are transferred to other regions.

In fact, Ukraine itself tried to join NATO because of this existential threat of Russian imperialism, of radical Russian nationalism on its borders. To say that this is US or NATO pressure on Ukraine is absolutely false.

The war started about eight years ago in the Donbas region, when the Russian army invaded the territory of Ukraine and took Crimea.

Nobody in Ukraine felt safe after that. Everyone feared the Russian invasion.

What the western left fails to understand is that their problem with NATO has nothing to do with the situation in this region. This is absolutely different.





“If the Ukrainian army and the resistance do not have weapons to defend themselves, Ukraine will not exist,” says Starodubtsev Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

BBC News World – Leaders and left-wing organizations in the West have also criticized the supply of arms to Ukraine, saying it undermines peace and supports war. do you agree?

Starodubtsev – We are absolutely in favor of sending weapons to Ukraine. Our activists participate in the Army and are fighting on the front lines now. And we try to provide them with everything they need.

War and aggression cannot be stopped with words. If the Ukrainian army and the Ukrainian resistance do not have weapons to defend themselves, Ukraine will not exist, the Ukrainian people will not have the right to determine its politics, its economy, its culture and its way of life.

I believe that those who oppose the sending of weapons to Ukraine oppose the Ukrainian people’s right to self-determination and Ukraine’s right to defend itself.

To reach any compromise or any peace, negotiators need to have power and without that there will be no peace, there will be war to the end, as Putin wanted at the beginning.

So sending weapons to Ukraine is not only the right thing to do for self-determination, it is also the right thing to do if you think about saving lives and stopping the war as quickly as possible.

BBC News World – Why do you think some people on the left in the West seem more willing to criticize the US and NATO than Putin and Russia in this war?

Starodubtsev – Due to their frustration with the US and its policies in general, they try to find something anti-American to support.

They are as if they are stuck in that traditional thinking that doesn’t have much in common with leftism and socialist thinking, but with blatant anti-Americanism.





Many Russians are against the war, but the police responded against the demonstrations Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

These people have mainly Soviet nostalgia, nostalgia for a bipolar world. And they have some hatred towards the people who became independent nations after the collapse of the USSR, like Ukraine, Georgia, etc.

BBC News World – Are you saying that the right thing for the left is to support the people of Ukraine and reject Russia’s actions instead of blaming the US and NATO?

Starodubtsev – Yes, absolutely. Condemning the Russian invasion and expressing support for the shipment of weapons to Ukraine is the minimum for every socialist, every person on the left who believes in the freedom of the people, that the people should have the right to decide their fate. It’s the bare minimum for anyone on the left.

BBC News Mundo – And what is your opinion on the idea that Russia is trying to “denazify” Ukraine, as Vladimir Putin said to justify the invasion?

Starodubtsev – It’s totally false. In Ukraine we have a problem with the extreme right, especially on the streets and a little bit in the army. But they have little influence on Ukrainian politics and everyday life.

They have a very specific role, mainly as political thugs for the oligarchs and some companies. No longer. In most countries there is something like this.

In Ukraine there is the Azov battalion, which is part of the Army. And the Ukrainian army is apolitical, so they can’t do anything: they obey strict orders.

As for other organizations, political parties or neo-Nazis, they have no influence on Ukrainian politics.

We have much less problems with the far right than the European Union and especially Russia, which justifies everything with that ethnonationalist ideology of uniting Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians into a single ethnic group and that Russians are the masters of this union. This is the same as fascism.

BBC News World – Is your position shared with the rest of leftist organizations in Ukraine? Or are there differences depending on who you talk to?

Starodubtsev – There are pro-Russian leftists in Ukraine and Russia. But I don’t think it’s appropriate to call them leftists. They are Stalinists from the Communist Party of Ukraine. The same is true of banned parties that claim to be leftist but are actually mostly right-wing conservative and pro-Russian nationalist groups that support racism, sexism, patriarchy, homophobia and even anti-Semitism.

So these parties are more united on the right than on the left. The only thing they have in common with the left is their name.





Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro has established a close relationship with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Photo: Getty Images / BBC News Brazil

The same thing happens in Russia: some Stalinist organizations. The Communist Party of the Russian Federation supports the invasion. But among the independent left, those who are progressive, all oppose the Russian invasion with one voice.

Even Russian socialists who do not have such ties to the government oppose the Russian invasion and support sanctions and arms shipments to Ukraine. Even Russian socialists do not make the same mistake as Western socialists: they are in favor of weapons and sanctions.

BBC News Mundo – Leftist governments in Latin American countries such as Cuba, Bolivia, Nicaragua and Venezuela are allies of Russia and have refused to condemn it for invading Ukraine. What would your message be to these governments?

Starodubtsev – I believe most of these governments are not leftist but authoritarian, undemocratic, and they are repressing their own people, especially in places like Venezuela or Cuba. They also have their problems with NATO, Cuba’s unjustified blockade and a sticky situation.

I would probably not say anything to these countries or their governments, but to their people: they must oppose Russian imperialism and its authoritarian government if they want to help Ukraine and they want to bring democracy or social progress to their countries as well. Because these countries depend on Russian imperialism. And they are in favor of supporting Russia because they have no other choice.

Therefore, it is important for the people of these countries to oppose their government and their government’s ties to Russia, to promote democratic and socialist policies in their countries.