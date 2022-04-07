live fish attacks toothpick in japanese restaurant

Japan is a pioneer in innovation, in almost every sector of its economy. And a feature that is closely linked to the country is fishing. Since the time of the shogunate (Japanese feudal regime) the Japanese islands have their diet based on fishing activity.

In the place there is a predominance of several hot and cold sea currents, creating a perfect habitat for fish, thus attracting the reproduction of a wide variety of marine animals. This makes many restaurants invest in exotic dishes.

The most renowned Japanese dishes, sashimi and sushi, must be prepared only with the freshest fish of the day. But it appears that one restaurant took the teaching very seriously, as a video that went viral on Instagram shows.

While dining at a restaurant in the city of Yanagawa (Japan), user Takahiro may have been startled when he touched one of the fish served with chopsticks: the animal was alive and bit the chopstick with its sharp teeth.

Despite its size, the fish has a terrifying look. It is just not possible to know if the customer really wanted to eat that fish or if it was served by mistake – it is certain that most people would not like to find a live fish on their plate.

SEE THE VIDEO: