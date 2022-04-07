Lula says abortion is a matter of public health and not shame

For him, those who suffer most from the ban are poor women, who do not have access to safe methods. (Photo: Reproduction)



Former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) stated this Tuesday (5.Apr.2022) that abortion should be treated as a public health issue and a right that all women should have. For him, those who suffer most from the ban are poor women, who do not have access to safe methods. When talking about the subject, Lula referred to President Jair Bolsonaro (PL), without naming his name, as a person who “has no morals”.

“Poor women die trying to have an abortion, because abortion is prohibited, it is illegal. […]. When can madam go for an abortion in Paris, choose to go to Berlin. In fact, it should be turned into a public health issue and everyone has the right, not shame,” she said.

Lula participated this morning in the debate “Brazil-Germany – European Union: progressive challenges – strategic partnerships”, held by the Perseu Abramo Foundation (FPA) and the Friedrich Ebert Foundation (FES). Former President of the European Parliament Martin Schulz was also present.

At the end of the event, Lula affirmed that the family and values ​​agenda is “long behind schedule” in Brazil and defended that the left should take up the discussion on these issues with society.

“This family and values ​​agenda is long overdue. And it’s used by a man who has no morals to do it […]. It is this citizen who tries to preach values ​​to a Brazilian group that he believes in. And I think that we who have to take on this discussion trying to make society evolve, and not sharing the setback that we have in this discussion”, said Lula in reference to Bolsonaro.

According to PT, pre-candidate for the Presidency of the Republic, the discussion on this type of subject will be a challenge in the electoral campaign. But, even so, he defended that the topic be talked about.

“Society has evolved a lot, customs have evolved a lot and we need to have the courage to have this debate,” he said. The PT concluded by saying that Brazil still needs to advance in many social issues, as well as in the fight against racism and poverty.

Lula also once again defended the revision of the labor reform, with the recovery of workers’ rights, and repeated that political parties today are “deputies’ cooperatives”. For him, politicians choose the subtitles based on the resources they can receive, except for the PT which, according to Lula, is the only one with “dimension and social organization”. It included allied parties such as Psol and PSB.

With an eye on the electoral dispute, Lula said that it will not be easy to defeat Bolsonaro in the election because, according to him, his opponent has a “powerful fake news machine”. “We are going to have to face this, face a government that has no limit on spending money,” he said.

He also stated that the revelation of the role of pastors in the Ministry of Education in releasing resources from the portfolio to mayors shows that there was a “gang” there. The former president, however, criticized the lack of investigation by the Federal Police, Public Ministry and other responsible bodies.

Lula also said that he believed he had every “chance of winning the elections”. “I don’t think Brazil ever needed the PT to win the elections, the left and progressives to win the elections. Brazil is crying out for us to win the elections and they are going to do whatever they can so that we don’t win,” she said.