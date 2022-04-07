Makeup artist recognizes dead woman in Bucha for nail design

A Ukrainian makeup artist recognized one of the civilian victims found on the streets of the city of Bucha due to the woman’s impeccable nail design, revealed the newspaper “The New York Times” this Wednesday (6).

The location caught the world’s attention over the past weekend when Kiev troops regained control of the city after weeks of Russian occupation. In the images released, hundreds of civilian bodies were abandoned in the streets and mass graves were found in parks. Ukraine accuses Moscow of committing war crimes in Bucha, but the Kremlin says its troops “never killed any civilians in the country”.

As the images were published by Ukrainian media and social media, makeup artist Anastasiia Subacheva told the NYT that she felt “like her heart was starting to break” when she saw a picture of a hand with red fingernails.

“A hand she had seen many times holding a brush or lipstick, or applying foundation or eye shadow during her makeup lessons,” the paper said. It was Iryna Filkina, 52, who worked at a heating company, but who dreamed of becoming popular and increasing her followers on Instagram.

Filkina reached out to Subacheva in February, a few days before the invasion began, to take makeup classes “to look more beautiful and fashionable”.

“I finally understood the most important thing: you need to love yourself and live for yourself. Finally, I’m going to live as I want”, said the makeup artist, recalling one of the conversations she had with the client.

The makeup professional informed the “NYT” that she lived for about five years in Bucha and that she knew many of the victims of the massacre. But with the outbreak of war, she fled with her family to Kropyvnytskyi.

The American publication also got in touch with Irina’s daughter, Olha Shchyruk, who said that her mother had not shown any signs of life for about a month until the photos were revealed.

Shchyruk, who also fled in the early days of the war, said he learned from witnesses on March 6 that his mother had been killed the day before by a gunshot wound while riding her bicycle from work. Even without information for a month, she revealed that she still had hopes of seeing Filkina alive.

“I understand that this was impossible because she hasn’t contacted me for about a month. But a child will always be waiting for its mother,” he told the newspaper.

Late on Friday, Shchyruk said he received a video of her mother lying on the floor and a picture of her hand. “Even without her getting her nails done, I would have recognized she was my mother,” he added to the NYT, noting that he is trying to find Filkina’s body for a proper burial.