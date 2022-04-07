Maria Putina and Katerina Tikhonovna: who are Putin’s daughters who received US sanctions | Ukraine and Russia

Share on WhatsApp

Share on Telegram

This time, among the measures, there are sanctions against the two adult daughters of Vladimir Putin: Katerina and Maria. The argument is that family members hide the Russian president’s wealth.

Katerina Tikhonovna and Maria Putina are in their 30s and are rarely seen in public. The father almost never mentions them when speaking publicly, and the Kremlin only identifies them by their first names.

See, in this report, who are Putin’s heirs:

Katerina Tikhonovna, 35 years old

2 of 4 Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Vladimir Putin, in file image — Photo: Reuters Katerina Tikhonova, daughter of Vladimir Putin, in file image — Photo: Reuters

Katerina Tikhonova is deputy director of the Institute for Mathematical Research of Complex Systems at Moscow State University.

According to the US Treasury, she is an executive technology lead whose job would be to support the government of Russia and the country’s defense industry.

Putin’s daughter participated, in 2021, remotely, in a session of the International Economic Forum in St.

This was one of the few public appearances by Katerina Tikhonova, who is given a different surname from her father “to ensure her anonymity”, according to a report in the newspaper “The Guardian”.

But, in addition to academic life, Katerina Tikhonova is also professional acrobatic rock athlete – popular dance category in Eastern Europe.

She participated in at least three editions – and was even a finalist of the 2014 championship -, which took place in Krakow, Poland.

3 of 4 Putin’s daughter was an acrobatic dancer — Photo: Reproduction / WRRC Putin’s Daughter Was Acrobatic Dancer

Maria Putina, who also uses the surname Vorontsova, is said to have been born in Leningrad (now Saint Petersburg) during Putin’s marriage to a flight attendant at state-owned Aeroflot.

Unlike her sister, also a daughter of this marriage, Maria remains more anonymous. Newsweek magazine report claims that she would be a pediatrician.

According to the US Treasury, she leads state-funded programs that received billions of dollars from the Kremlin for genetic research, which would be personally overseen by Putin.

Investigative journalist Sergey Kanev, exiled by the Kremlin, reported that Maria was divorced in March this year from her husband Jorrit Faassen, a Dutch businessman.

According to “The New York Times”, she would have studied biology at St. Petersburg State University and then graduated in medicine from Moscow State University.

4 of 4 Maria Putina in an interview with the Russian state-owned RIA — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/RIA Maria Putina in an interview with the Russian state-owned RIA — Photo: Reproduction/Youtube/RIA