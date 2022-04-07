Mariupol mayor says 5,000 people died in the city

More than 5,000 people died in the port city of Mariupol, in Ukrainesince the beginning of the Russian invasion of the country, on February 24, said the mayor, Vadym Boychenko, through a live broadcast on Facebook.

Boychenko described the devastation of the war in the region and recounted the horrors carried out by Russian troops, including the bombing of a children’s hospital and a maternity hospital, in addition to the theater that housed more than 900 people in a makeshift way. According to local government sources, of the 5,000 dead, 210 are children.

The situation in Mariupol, with around 400,000 inhabitants before the war, is the most serious from a humanitarian point of view since the beginning of the conflict. Ukrainian authorities estimate that hundreds of thousands of residents are trapped under shelling and without access to food, water, electricity and heat.

The metropolis is a central target in Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine – providing a land link between Russian forces in Crimea to the southwest and Russian-held territories to the north and east.

According to the international organization Human Rights Watch, more than 200,000 people remain trapped in the city in a condition described as a “freezing hellscape, littered with dead bodies and destroyed buildings”.

The Ukrainian government accuses Russia of attacking civilian infrastructure such as hospitals, schools and residential buildings. The Kremlin vehemently denies the allegations and blames the United States and the West for carrying out a smear campaign against the country.

