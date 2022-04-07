Mariupol reports more than 5,000 civilian deaths

On the 42nd day of the war, the port city’s mayor says Russian troops are trying to cover their tracks using mobile crematoria. British defense says the situation in the city is deteriorating further. Mariupol Mayor Vadym Boichenko said on Wednesday that more than 5,000 civilians were killed during the siege of the port city by Russian troops last month, including 210 children.

Boichenko added that more than 90% of the city’s infrastructure was destroyed by Russian bombing and that Russian forces also attacked hospitals, including one where 50 people burned to death. The information could not be independently verified by DW.

The 42nd day of the war in Ukraine was also marked by new US sanctions on Russia, including Vladimir Putin’s daughters, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s speech to the Irish Parliament and the image of Pope Francis kissing a flag originating from Bucha. .

mobile crematoria

Boichenko said Russian troops “are trying to cover their trail” of destruction and have started using mobile crematoria to clear “traces of their crimes” from the city.

In a message posted on Telegram, Boichenko stated that “after the widespread genocide committed in Bucha, Russia’s top leaders ordered the destruction of any evidence of the crimes committed by their army in Mariupol.”

“A week ago, some cautious estimates put 5,000 dead. [em Mariupol]. But given the city’s size, catastrophic destruction, the length of the blockade and fierce resistance, tens of thousands of Mariupol civilians may have fallen victim to the Russian occupiers,” he wrote.

Also on Wednesday, Zelensky said Russia was blocking humanitarian access to Mariupol because it wanted to hide evidence of “thousands of dead people”.

“They will not be able to hide all this and bury all these Ukrainians who have died and are injured. It is a very large number, thousands of people, it is impossible to hide,” he said.

For weeks, tens of thousands of residents of Mariupol have faced lack of water, energy, heat, food and medicine, in addition to living with constant bombing and attacks by Russian troops. The scenes of a bombing of a maternity hospital and an attack on a theater that served as a shelter shocked the world.

British defense officials said on Wednesday that the situation in the city was deteriorating further and that some 160,000 people remained trapped in Mariupol, which had 430,000 inhabitants before the war.

Humanitarian aid prevented from arriving

A humanitarian aid convoy accompanied by the Red Cross has been unsuccessfully trying to enter Mariupol since Friday. In addition, France said on Wednesday that Russia was preventing an international operation to rescue civilians in the city.

The idea, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, in collaboration with the Executives of Turkey and Greece, would have the participation of the International Red Cross and the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR).

“The operation is ready and can be carried out. It remains for the Russians to accept it, but so far, they have refused,” said French government spokesman Gabriel Attal.

“The Russian military prevents humanitarian aid from reaching Mariupol and civilians who want to flee from doing so,” said the spokesman for the Élysée Palace.

Escape to Zaporinjia

On Wednesday, around 500 civilians who left Mariupol by their own means were taken in by the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) and taken safely to Zapoirinjia. The ICRC reiterated its readiness to collaborate “as a neutral intermediary” in the evacuation of the inhabitants of Mariupol.

The organization also asked for details of exit routes, agreed times and the final destination of civilians, after accusations that thousands of people who left Mariupol were taken against their will to territory controlled by Russian forces or even to the Russia.

400 missing residents in Hostomel

The head of the Ukrainian military administration of Hostomel said about 400 residents were missing after 35 days of Russian occupation.

Hostomel is located northwest of Kiev and is home to an airport of the same name that receives international cargo planes. Most of the city’s 16,000 residents fled.

Taras Dumenko said authorities were scouring the city’s basements to find missing residents. According to him, several inhabitants of Hostomel were found in the nearby town of Bucha.

Ukrainian troops regained control of Hostomel a few days ago. As the areas are reclaimed by Ukraine, fears grow that scenes like the massacre seen in Bucha will be repeated in other cities.

Authorities call for mass evacuation of eastern provinces

Ukraine’s Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk urged residents of Donetsk, Lugansk and Kharkiv provinces to evacuate their homes immediately as Russian forces are repositioning for an attack.

“It is necessary to do this now because later people will be under fire and threatened with death,” Vereshchuk said. “It is necessary to evacuate while that possibility exists,” he added.

Earlier, the regional governor of the part of Lugansk still controlled by Ukraine, Serhiy Haidai, warned of more fighting in the region as Russian troops reposition themselves. “I think in three or four days they will try to launch an offensive,” Haidai said.

Zelensky addresses the Irish Parliament

Speaking to Irish parliament on Wednesday, Zelensky accused some Western leaders of considering financial losses worse than war crimes.

“When we are hearing new rhetoric about sanctions, I cannot tolerate any indecision after all that Russian troops have done,” he said, referring to the recently revealed atrocities in Bucha.

The Ukrainian president also called on Ireland to convince its European Union partners to introduce “stricter” measures against Russia.

Pope kisses flag from Bucha

Pope Francis on Wednesday criticized the “increasingly horrible cruelty” that hit Ukraine and condemned the massacre in Bucha. He received a group of Ukrainian children who had to flee their country and kissed and blessed a flag from Bucha.

“The recent news of the war in Ukraine testifies to new atrocities, such as the massacre at Bucha, an increasingly horrible cruelty, committed also against defenseless civilians, women and children,” the Pope said at his weekly audience at the Vatican.

“They are victims whose innocent blood cries out to heaven and begs: let’s end this war, let’s silence the weapons! Let’s stop sowing death and destruction!”, he added.

Shortly after, the pontiff unfurled a flag coming from the city of Bucha before the thousands of faithful gathered in the Paul 6° hall. “Yesterday, straight from Bucha, this flag was brought to me. This flag comes from the war, from the martyred city of Bucha”, he declared, before kissing the flag visibly blackened by the fighting.

Francis welcomed the group of children to the altar, accompanied by their families, and handed them some Easter eggs.

New US sanctions

On Wednesday, the United States imposed a new round of sanctions against Moscow that also affect the daughters of Russian President Vladimir Putin and other family members of government officials.

In addition to Maria Vorontsova, 36, and Katerina Tikhonova, 35, daughters of the Russian president, the financial punishments announced by the Biden government also affect the wife and daughter of the country’s foreign minister, Sergei Lavrov, and members of the Security Council. , like the former president and prime minister, Dmitry Medvedev. The measures block access to the American system and freeze assets that are in the country.

The latest sanctions were aimed at Sberbank, which holds a third of Russia’s total banking assets, and Alfabank, the country’s fourth-largest financial institution. With this, the US government will prohibit the transit of assets through the US financial system, thus preventing Americans from doing business with these institutions.

Banks Sberbank and Alfabank said the sanctions would not have a significant impact on their operations.

Due to the war in Ukraine, the United States intends to boycott some G20 meetings, if representatives from Russia are present, said Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen.

According to her, the decision has already been communicated to her colleagues in Indonesia, the country that currently presides over the group of 20 most important industrialized and emerging countries in the world. Yellen did not specify which meetings the Americans would be left out of.

The Indonesian presidency of the G20 has invited the group’s leaders – including Biden and Putin – to a meeting in Bali on 15 and 16 November.